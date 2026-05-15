Investment Firm Buys $89.5 Million Worth of Belden Shares, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Initiated 710,458-share position in Belden; estimated trade value ~$89.48 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end stake valued at $81.58 million, reflecting a $81.58 million net position change including stock price movement

Transaction size represented a 2.29% increase relative to fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade holding: 710,458 shares, worth $81.58 million, or 2.09% of 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

Belden stake now ranks below the fund’s largest positions, which each exceed 2.39% of AUM

10 stocks we like better than Belden ›

On May 13, 2026, Channing Capital Management, LLC disclosed a new position in Belden (NYSE:BDC), acquiring 710,458 shares in a trade estimated at $89.48 million based on average quarterly pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Channing Capital Management, LLC reported acquiring 710,458 shares of Belden during the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $89.48 million, based on the average closing price over the quarter. The new position closed the quarter valued at $81.58 million, with the net position change reflecting both the purchase and any movement in share price.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 2.09% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management at quarter-end.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:LFUS: $99.92 million (2.6% of AUM)

NYSE:MSA: $99.59 million (2.6% of AUM)

NYSE:VVV: $99.10 million (2.5% of AUM)

NYSE:SWX: $96.18 million (2.5% of AUM)

NYSE:TKR: $93.55 million (2.4% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, shares of Belden were priced at $108.89, down 4.2% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 30.68 percentage points on a price basis.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.79 billion Net income (TTM) $236.61 million Dividend yield 0.18% Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $108.89

Company snapshot

Offers signal transmission solutions, including copper and fiber cabling, connectivity systems, industrial Ethernet switches, and network management products, serving both enterprise and industrial applications.

Generates revenue through the sale of infrastructure components and end-to-end networking solutions for data centers, local area networks, automation, and mission-critical industrial operations.

Primary customers include distributors, original equipment manufacturers, installers, service providers, and end-users across commercial, industrial, government, and specialized verticals.

Belden is a global provider of advanced signal transmission and networking solutions, with a strong presence in both enterprise and industrial markets. The company leverages a broad portfolio of connectivity, cabling, and network management products to address complex infrastructure needs in data centers, automation, and mission-critical environments. Its diversified customer base and focus on high-performance applications support its competitive position in the communications equipment industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Channing Capital Management, a Chicago-based investment firm, recently disclosed the purchase of 710,458 shares of Belden stock, valued at approximately $81.6 million during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

Over the last three years, Belden stock has recorded positive returns. Shares have advanced by 32%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The benchmark S&P 500, by comparison, has generated a total return of 89% over that same period, with a CAGR of 23.6%. In other words, Belden stock has underperformed the overall market.

Belden, a communications stock, has signaled a shift to improving its balance sheet. The company currently has $1.1 billion in net debt, up from around $750 million three years ago.

As for valuation, shares trade with a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 18.0x, which is slightly below the stock’s three-year average of 19.4x.

Should you buy stock in Belden right now?

Before you buy stock in Belden, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Belden wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $468,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,445,212!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,013% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 15, 2026.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.