Investment Firm Bouvel Raised Its Stake in This ETF by $8 Million. Is It a Buy?

Bouvel bought 85,742 shares of BOND; estimated trade size of $8.02 million (quarterly average pricing).

Quarter-end position valuation rose by $7.94 million, reflecting both trading and market price changes.

The transaction equaled 2.31% of Bouvel's reportable AUM.

Post-trade, Bouvel held 237,842 shares valued at $22.14 million.

The position now accounts for 6.38% of the fund’s AUM, which places it within the fund's top five holdings.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC disclosed in a January 22, 2026, SEC filing that it purchased 85,742 additional shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSE:BOND), during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $8.02 million, based on the mean unadjusted close for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position value increased by $7.94 million, a figure that incorporates both trading activity and price movements.

Bouvel added to its BOND position, which now represents 6.38% of its reportable U.S. equity AUM.

NYSE:BOND: $22.14 million (6.4% of AUM)

NYSE:EVTR: $13.72 million (4.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AVGO: $12.46 million (3.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:CGDV: $12.25 million (3.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NVDA: $11.82 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of January 22, 2026, shares were priced at $93.46, up 8.6% over the past year; this trails the S&P 500 by 4.94 percentage points.

The fund reported an annualized dividend yield of 5.09% as of January 23, 2026; BOND was 1.16% below its 52-week high.

Metric Value AUM $6.85 billion Dividend yield 5.09% Price (as of market close 1/22/26) $93.46 1-year total return 8.65%

Investment strategy centers on diversified exposure to fixed income instruments of varying maturities, primarily investment grade, with up to 30% allocation to high yield securities.

Portfolio composition includes a broad mix of bonds, including U.S. Treasuries, agency, corporate, and mortgage-backed securities, with the flexibility to use derivatives for risk management and yield enhancement.

Structured as an actively managed ETF, the fund offers daily liquidity and transparency.

The PIMCO Active Bond ETF is a large, actively managed fixed income fund with $6.85 billion in assets under management. The fund seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through dynamic allocation across investment grade and select high yield bonds, leveraging PIMCO's research and portfolio management expertise.

With a strong annualized dividend yield of 5.09% and a one-year total return of 8.65%, BOND appeals to investors seeking income and diversification within a transparent, liquid ETF structure. The fund's flexible mandate and disciplined risk management provide a competitive edge in navigating changing interest rate and credit environments.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of additional shares in the PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) by Bouvel Investment Partners demonstrates the investment advisory firm’s belief in BOND’s ability to deliver solid returns. After all, Bouvel raised its stake in the ETF from 152,100 shares at the end of the third quarter to 237,842 shares in Q4, and BOND is Bouvel’s top holding out of 80.

BOND is a compelling investment thanks to its impressive yield of more than 5%. It’s also actively managed, allowing for adjustments in an environment of changing interest rates.

The ETF is well diversified, using investment-grade debt, high-yield securities, and derivatives to enhance returns and manage risk. However, its expense ratio 0.54% is quite pricey, eating into investor profits, although a higher fee is to be expected with an actively-managed fund.

BOND provides investors looking for fixed income with monthly dividend payments. It can serve as a solid complement to a diversified investment portfolio.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Broadcom and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

