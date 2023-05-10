News & Insights

US Markets

Investment firm Bluestar says UK's Home REIT will not extend offer deadline

May 10, 2023 — 02:58 pm EDT

Written by Hani Kollathodi for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - Investment firm Bluestar Group Ltd said on Wednesday that UK housing provider Home REIT HOMEH.L and its advisers have decided that they will not extend the deadline for Bluestar to make a firm offer for the company.

Home REIT received an unsolicited takeover approach from Bluestar in February, months after being rocked by a short-seller report.

Home REIT did not respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

(Reporting by Hani Kollathodi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Hani.Kollathodi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.