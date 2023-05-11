News & Insights

Investment firm Bluestar drops bid for housing provider Home REIT

May 11, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

May 11 (Reuters) - Bluestar Group Ltd said on Thursday it will not bid for Home REIT HOMEH.L after the UK housing provider's board refused to extend its May 11 deadline for the investment company to make a firm offer.

Home REIT received an unsolicited takeover approach from Bluestar in February, months after being rocked by a report from short-seller Viceroy that raised several concerns including the valuation of the company's assets.

Home REIT did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Hani Kollathodi in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

