Investment Firm Blockchain Capital Joins Libra Association

Paddy Baker CoinDesk
One of the oldest investment firms in crypto has joined the governance organization behind the Facebook-backed Libra project.

  • The Libra Association announced Friday that Blockchain Capital would advise on the creation of its global payment system.
  • It would also make its network of experts and industry figures available for the Associationâs use, said Dante Disparte, Libraâs head of policy and communications.
  • Founded in 2013, Blockchain Capital has invested in over 80 industry companies, including Coinbase and Ripple.
  • On Thursday, Libra Association announced it had hired James Emmet, the former CEO of international banking giant HSBC, to head its operating company.
  • Since a number of big name departures from Libra in 2019 and early 2020 when firms including Mastercard, Visa, Ebay and Stripe decided not to stay with the project, Libra has slowly been adding new members.
  • Crypto prime broker Tagomi, payment portal Checkout.com and Singapore state-owned Temasek have all become members this year.

