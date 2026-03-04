Investment Firm Bets Big on TNGX Stock With $9.5 Million Purchase, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Purchased 1,104,734 shares of Tango Therapeutics; estimated trade size $9.52 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value increased by $14.28 million, reflecting both trading and stock price changes

Added stake equivalent to 2.08% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade, fund holds 10,876,219 shares valued at $96.36 million

Position now represents 21.09% of fund AUM, which makes it the fund's n/a largest holding

Boxer Capital Management, LLC disclosed a buy of 1,104,734 shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX), with the estimated transaction value at $9.52 million based on average quarterly pricing, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Boxer Capital Management, LLC increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 1,104,734 shares. The estimated transaction value was $9.52 million, based on the average closing price during the fourth quarter of 2025. The fund held 10,876,219 shares at the end of the period, with the position’s total value rising by $14.28 million, reflecting both share acquisition and price appreciation.

What Else to Know

The buy raised the Tango Therapeutics stake to 21.09% of Boxer Capital’s 13F reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:TNGX: $96.36 million (21.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:RVMD: $31.86 million (7.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:KOD: $31.76 million (7.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:KYMR: $25.61 million (5.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CELC: $22.44 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Tango Therapeutics were priced at $12.80, up 426.7% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 406.30 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $12.80 Market capitalization $1.41 billion Revenue (TTM) $66.50 million Net income (TTM) ($100.52 million)

Company Snapshot

Develops oncology therapeutics, including TNG908 targeting cancers with MTAP deletions, and additional candidates for BRCA-mutant and STK11-mutant cancers.

Tango Therapeutics has a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for the development and commercialization of cancer therapies.

Tango Therapeutics develops therapies targeting patients with genetically defined cancers and collaborates with pharmaceutical partners.

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted cancer therapies using synthetic lethality. The company leverages strategic collaborations and a differentiated pipeline to address unmet needs in oncology, with a particular focus on genetically defined patient populations. Its partnership-driven approach and emphasis on precision medicine position it to compete in the rapidly evolving cancer therapeutics landscape.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Boxer Capital, a California-based investment firm, recently disclosed the purchase of more than 1 million shares of Tango Therapeutics, a biotech stock. Here’s what investors should know about it.

First off, many investors may find stocks from the biotech sector an altogether poor fit for their portfolio. Biotech stocks can be volatile, with big rallies and equally significant downturns, due to the nature of their businesses. For example, a positive clinical result can send a company’s stock soaring, but a negative result can do just the opposite.

Therefore, some investors may choose to play it safe by investing in a biotech ETF, where risk is spread out among many companies in the industry. There are many biotech ETFs to consider, including the iShares Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:IBB). Over the last year, shares are up about 28%. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.44% and sports a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool recommends Kymera Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.