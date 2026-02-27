Investment Firm Bets Big on ESAB's Welding and Cutting Technology

Key Points

Added 262,850 ESAB shares; estimated trade size ~$30.08 million (based on average closing prices in the fourth quarter).

Quarter-end ESAB stake value increased by $29.35 million, reflecting both purchasing activity and stock price movement.

Transaction represented 0.45% of TimesSquare Capital’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Held 959,101 ESAB shares valued at $107.15 million after the trade.

The ESAB position accounts for 1.61% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On February 6, 2026, TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC disclosed a buy of 262,850 shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB), an estimated $30.08 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 6, 2026, TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC increased its position in ESAB by 262,850 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of shares added was $30.08 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the ESAB position rose by $29.35 million, a figure reflecting both the share increase and changes in share price.

What else to know

The buy lifted ESAB to 1.61% of TimesSquare Capital’s 13F assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after this filing: NASDAQ: FROG: $155.85 million (2.3% of AUM) NYSE: EME: $153.34 million (2.3% of AUM) NYSE: COR: $142.88 million (2.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: MPWR: $127.14 million (1.9% of AUM) NYSE: KRMN: $117.22 million (1.8% of AUM)

As of February 5, 2026, ESAB shares were priced at $127.90, up 5.3% over the past year but trailing the S&P 500 by 6.8 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-05) $127.90 Market capitalization $7.76 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.84 billion Net income (TTM) $226.8 million

Company snapshot

Offers welding consumables, cutting consumables, welding and cutting equipment, and digital solutions for industrial fabrication and gas control.

Generates revenue through the sale of consumables and equipment, complemented by digital software and productivity solutions for industrial clients.

Serves a diversified customer base across general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewables, and medical sectors.

ESAB Corporation is a leading provider of welding and cutting solutions, with a global footprint and a comprehensive product portfolio. The company leverages advanced manufacturing and digital technologies to address the needs of industrial and infrastructure customers. Its scale, innovation in fabrication technology, and broad end-market exposure underpin its competitive positioning within the metal fabrication industry.

What this transaction means for investors

TimesSquare Capital's decision to increase its ESAB position by 38% suggests growing confidence in industrial manufacturing and infrastructure spending. The firm already runs a portfolio heavy on companies serving business customers—JFrog (developer software), EMCOR (electrical construction), and Monolithic Power Systems (power semiconductors)—so doubling down on ESAB fits its broader bet that factories, energy projects, and construction activity will keep humming.

ESAB manufactures welding equipment, cutting tools, and consumables, including the electrodes, wires, and automated welding systems used in construction, automotive, shipbuilding, and energy infrastructure. Founded in 1904, the company now generates roughly $2.8 billion in annual revenue across 150 countries, and is one of the top three welding companies in the world.

ESAB worth the consideration of investors betting on continued infrastructure investment and manufacturing growth. The company makes money selling both equipment and the consumables customers need to keep using it—a recurring revenue stream similar to razors and blades. When construction booms or energy projects ramp up, demand for welding supplies follows, making this stock sensitive to economic cycles and government spending priorities.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EMCOR Group. The Motley Fool recommends JFrog and Monolithic Power Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

