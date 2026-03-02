Investment Firm Adds Nearly $4 Milllion Worth of DYN Shares, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

209,523-share increase in Dyne Therapeutics; estimated transaction value $3.97 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position in Dyne Therapeutics rose $12.82 million in value, reflecting both trading and stock price movement

Transaction represented a 0.55% change relative to Palo Alto Investors’ 13F AUM

Fund now holds 1,472,197 shares in the company, worth $28.80 million as of December 31, 2025

Stake is 4.01% of reported AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

Palo Alto Investors LP disclosed an increase of 209,523 shares in Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) in its 13F filing for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, an estimated $3.97 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

Palo Alto Investors LP reported an increase of 209,523 shares in Dyne Therapeutics according to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026. The estimated value of this trade was $3.97 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in the company increased in value by $12.82 million, a figure that includes both additional shares and price appreciation.

What Else to Know

Palo Alto Investors LP’s buy lifts its Dyne Therapeutics stake to 4.01% of reported 13F AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:INSM: $85.19 million (11.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:FOLD: $74.13 million (10.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:PTCT: $68.66 million (9.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ACAD: $66.35 million (9.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:BMRN: $44.35 million (6.2% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Dyne Therapeutics were priced at $15.28; one-year total return was 10.9%, underperforming the S&P 500 by 2.07 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-17) $15.28 Market capitalization $2.50 billion Net income (TTM) ($423.80 million) One-year price change 10.89%

Company Snapshot

Develops therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases, including myotonic dystrophy type 1, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, leveraging its proprietary FORCE platform.

Operates a research-driven biotechnology model focused on advancing disease-modifying therapies; revenue generation is expected to depend on successful clinical development and future commercialization.

Targets patients with rare muscle disorders and associated healthcare providers, with a primary focus on the U.S. biopharmaceutical and rare disease markets.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative therapies for genetically defined muscle diseases. The company leverages its FORCE platform to address unmet medical needs in rare neuromuscular disorders, aiming to deliver disease-modifying treatments. Dyne's focused pipeline and proprietary delivery technology position it to compete in the rare disease therapeutics segment.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Palo Alto Investors, a California-based independent investment firm, recently disclosed the purchase of approximately 209,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics, a biotech stock.

To start, for many retail investors, investing in individual biotech stocks can be a challenge. Due to the nature of the industry, much of the success or failure of stocks in the biotech sector relies on the development of new drugs, paired with successful clinical trials. As a result, biotech stocks can be quite volatile, particularly around the release of trial data.

Therefore, many retail investors may choose to invest in one of the many exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on the biotech sector. ETFs such as iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB), SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT:XBI), and Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKG) give average investors a way to gain exposure to the sector without having to stay up-to-date on the ups and downs of individual companies.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BioMarin Pharmaceutical and SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

