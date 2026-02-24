Investment Firm Absoluto Partners Bought Over 7,000 Shares in MercadoLibre. Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

Absoluto Partners bought 7,285 MercadoLibre shares, estimated at $15.30 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value increased by $13.10 million, reflecting price movement and additional shares.

The transaction value equates to 14.98% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade stake: 12,433 shares valued at $25.13 million

MercadoLibre now represents 24.6% of the fund’s AUM

What happened

Investment management company Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda disclosed a buy of 7,285 MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares, with an estimated transaction value of $15.30 million based on quarterly average pricing, in its February 17, 2026 Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

The fund’s quarter-end position value in MercadoLibre rose by $13.10 million, a figure that includes both share additions and price changes.

What else to know

The fund’s buy brings its MercadoLibre position to 24.6% of reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: NU: $50.78 million (50.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MELI: $25.13 million (24.6% of AUM)

As of February 18, 2026, MELI shares were priced at $2,009.05, down 4.3% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 16.54 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-18) $2,009.05 Market Capitalization $101.85 billion Revenue (TTM) $26.19 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.08 billion

Company Snapshot

MercadoLibre offers e-commerce marketplaces, digital payments (Mercado Pago), logistics (Mercado Envios), credit, and advertising solutions across Latin America.

It generates revenue primarily through transaction fees, payment processing, credit products, logistics services, and advertising placements on its platforms.

The company serves consumers, small businesses, and large retailers seeking online sales, financial services, and digital storefront solutions in Latin American markets.

MercadoLibre, Inc. is a leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, operating at scale with over $26.19 billion in TTM revenue and a market capitalization of $101.85 billion. The company leverages a diversified ecosystem — including marketplace, payments, credit, and logistics — to drive user engagement and monetization.

Its integrated approach and regional presence provide a significant competitive advantage in serving both merchants and consumers across key Latin American economies.

What this transaction means for investors

Rio de Janeiro-based Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda focuses on investing in Latin American growth companies. So its decision to increase its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7,285 shares fits with its investment objectives.

In fact, Absoluto Partners exited positions in stocks for companies based outside of Latin America in the fourth quarter, paring its holdings down to MercadoLibre and Nu Holdings, one of the largest digital banking platforms in the region.

Perhaps the firm decided to increase its stake in MercadoLibre because shares dropped well below their 52-week high of $2,645.22 reached in July of 2025. Certainly, the company is doing well.

In the fourth quarter, MercadoLibre reported revenue of $8.8 billion, an impressive 45% year-over-year increase. And as a result of its share price drop, the stock’s valuation looks compelling.

Its price-to-earnings ratio of about 45 represents a multi-year low. This suggests now is a good time to buy shares in this Latin American e-commerce and fintech giant.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

