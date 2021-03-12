US Markets
Investment firm 777 Partners to buy 24 Boeing 737 MAX jets

March 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Friday private investment firm 777 Partners has agreed to buy 24 737 MAX airplanes with an option to purchase a further 60.

The investment firm plans to lease the 737-8s to its affiliated operating ultra low-cost carriers.

