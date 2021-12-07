Investment Firm 777 Partners Orders 30 Additional Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

(RTTNews) - 777 Partners will nearly double its 737 MAX order book with the purchase of 30 additional jets, Boeing (BA) said in a statement.

The Miami-based investment firm has ordered a total of 68 737 MAXs in 2021, including 737-8 and 737-8-200 models.

Valued at $3.7 billion at list prices, the order will enable 777 Partners to expand 737 MAX operations across the fleet of its affiliated global low-cost carriers.

