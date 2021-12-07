Markets
BA

Investment Firm 777 Partners Orders 30 Additional Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - 777 Partners will nearly double its 737 MAX order book with the purchase of 30 additional jets, Boeing (BA) said in a statement.

The Miami-based investment firm has ordered a total of 68 737 MAXs in 2021, including 737-8 and 737-8-200 models.

Valued at $3.7 billion at list prices, the order will enable 777 Partners to expand 737 MAX operations across the fleet of its affiliated global low-cost carriers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular