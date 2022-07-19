Companies
BA

Investment firm 777 Partners boosts Boeing 737 MAX order

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Private equity firm 777 Partners plans to buy up to 66 more Boeing 737 MAX jets, the two companies said on Tuesday.

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm 777 Partners plans to buy up to 66 more Boeing 737 MAX jets, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The Miami-based investment firm plans to buy both the main 737 MAX 8 model and the higher-density 737 MAX 8200 model.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Tim Hepher)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular