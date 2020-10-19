World Markets

Investment Corporation of Dubai hires banks for dollar bonds

Investment Corporation of Dubai, the Dubai government's main investment arm, has hired banks to arrange investor calls ahead of a planned issuance of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document from one the banks hired showed.

The group of banks mandated for the deal includes Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered.

