Investment Corporation of Dubai hires banks for dollar bonds

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Investment Corporation of Dubai, the Dubai government's main investment arm, has hired banks to arrange investor calls ahead of a planned issuance of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document from one the banks hired showed.

The group of banks mandated for the deal includes Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered.

