News & Insights

US Markets
SYNH

Investment consortium to buy Syneos Health in $7.1 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 10, 2023 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Adds per share value, background in paragraphs 4, 5 & 6

May 10 (Reuters) - An investment consortium, comprising of Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital and Veritas Capital, has agreed to buy Syneos Health Inc SYNH.O, in a deal valued at $7.1 billion, including debt, the contract research firm said on Wednesday.

Syneos shares rose 10.4% before the bell.

Syneos said the consortium will pay about $43 per share in cash, which represents a premium of about 12% to the company's last close of $38.45.

The deal comes at a time when Syneos faces challenges in winning new business, as many of its clients, which includes medium-sized biotechs, have cut spending as they have found it difficult to raise funding in a post-COVID-19 market downturn.

Deal comes days after a private-equity groups including Warburg Pincus and Advent International agreed to buy Baxter International BAX.N biopharma solutions unit for $4.25 billion.

PE firms have increasingly been investing in the drug development sector, which was deemed as risky, by coming up with deals that compensate them for the uncertainty involved.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SYNH
BAX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.