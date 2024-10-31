The Investment Company PLC’s Resolutions Gain Strong Approval

The Investment (GB:INV) has released an update.

The Investment Company PLC announced the successful approval of all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, with most receiving overwhelming support from shareholders. This strong backing reflects confidence in the company’s direction and governance, captured by the nearly unanimous votes in favor of key resolutions.

