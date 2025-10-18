Investment Company Oak Harvest Opened a Position in Verizon. Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

Oak Harvest Investments added 243,369 shares of Verizon with an estimated trade value of $10.7 million.

Verizon stock represented 1.3% of Oak Harvest's 13F reportable assets under management in Q3 2025.

Oak Harvest's post-trade stake: 243,369 shares valued at $10.7 million.

The Verizon holdings are 1.2% of AUM, which places it outside Oak Harvest's top five holdings.

On October 17, 2025, Oak Harvest Investment Services, a division of Oak Harvest Financial Group, disclosed a new position in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), acquiring shares valued at approximately $10.7 million in Q3 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 17, 2025, Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated a new position in Verizon Communications, purchasing approximately 243,369 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the average price in Q3 2025, was $10.7 million. As this was an initial investment, Oak Harvest's reported total holdings in Verizon were also $10.7 million.

What else to know

This new position accounts for 1.2% of Oak Harvest Investment Services' $857.35 million in 13F reportable assets as of September 30, 2025, placing it outside the top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing:

VGSH: $51.76 million (6.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

VOO: $44.57 million (5.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AAPL: $34.54 million (4.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

VYM: $25.39 million (3.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

JPM: $23.36 million (2.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 17, 2025, Verizon Communications shares were priced at $40.55, down 7.8% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 21.6 percentage points during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $137.00 billion Net Income (TTM) $18.19 billion Dividend Yield 6.81% Price (as of market close October 17, 2025) $40.55

Company Snapshot

Verizon Communications is a leading provider of telecommunications and technology services with a diversified portfolio spanning consumer and business segments. The company leverages its extensive network infrastructure to deliver connectivity, digital services, and managed solutions at scale.

The company provides wireless and wireline communications, internet access, video, voice services, and network solutions to consumers, businesses, and government entities worldwide.

Verizon generates revenue through subscription-based service plans, equipment sales, and network access fees from both consumers and business clients.

Foolish take

Oak Harvest Investment Services buying Verizon shares is noteworthy because of its decision to begin a position in the beleaguered stock. A confluence of factors could be driving the decision to invest in the telecommunications giant at this time.

Despite tough competition in the industry, Verizon grew Q2 revenue by 5% year over year to $34.5 billion. The company also ended the first half of 2025 with free cash flow (FCF) of $8.8 billion, an increase from 2024's $8.5 billion.

This led Verizon to raise its FCF outlook for the year to between $19.5 billion to $20.5 billion. FCF is a key factor in the company's ability to pay its robust dividend.

Speaking of which, the dividend could have been another contributor to Oak Harvest taking a stake in Verizon. After all, the yield is currently an impressive 6.8%.

The juicy dividend yield combines with Verizon's attractive price-to-earnings ratio of around 9 to make the company's stock a compelling investment. These factors also mean it's a good time to buy Verizon shares, especially for income investors.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed a certain threshold.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a financial institution or fund.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company or asset.

Dividend Yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its stock price.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund or portfolio, typically ranked by value or percentage of total assets.

Subscription-based service plans: Recurring payment models where customers pay regularly for ongoing access to a service.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



