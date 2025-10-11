Investment Company Luminus Loaded Up on This Leading Industrials Stock. Is It a Buy?

Key Points

Luminus added over 87,000 shares of Kirby Corporation worth an estimated $8.8 million.

The Kirby purchase represented a 7.9% change in Luminus' 13F reportable AUM for the third quarter.

Post-trade, Luminus now holds 116,956 shares valued at $9.8 million at the end of Q3.

Kirby accounts for nearly 9% of the fund's Q3 AUM, ranking as the 4th-largest holding.

Luminus Management disclosed the purchase of 87,120 shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX), with an estimated transaction value of $8.8 million in an Oct. 3 SEC filing.

What happened

According to the Oct. 3 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Luminus Management increased its stake in Kirby Corporation by over 87,000 shares during the third quarter of 2025. The estimated trade value is $8.75 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. Following the transaction, the fund holds 116,956 shares valued at $9.8 million as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

Luminus Management's increase in its Kirby stake means that stock now comprises 8.8% of reported AUM as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing are:

NYSE:CC: $27.96 million (25.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:OI: $26.53 million (23.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:SEE: $17.65 million (15.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:KEX: $9.76 million (8.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:KWR: $7.97 million (7.1603% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 2, 2025, Kirby shares were priced at $83.71, down 31.8% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 49.3 percentage points over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-02) $83.71 Market Capitalization $4.63 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.27 billion Net Income (TTM) $303.05 million

Company Snapshot

Kirby Corporation is a leading U.S. marine shipping and services company with significant scale in tank barge transportation and industrial equipment distribution. Its integrated business model leverages a large fleet and technical expertise to support critical supply chains for energy and industrial customers. The company’s broad service offering and national footprint provide a competitive edge in reliability and operational reach.

Image source: Getty Images.

Kirby provides marine transportation of bulk liquid products, including petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It also offers after-market services, parts, and equipment for engines, power systems, and oilfield applications.

The company generates revenue through barge and towing operations across U.S. inland and coastal waterways, as well as through distribution, servicing, and manufacturing of specialized industrial and energy equipment.

Kirby serves industrial customers in the petrochemical, oil refining, and agricultural sectors, along with U.S. government entities.

Foolish take

Luminus Management is an investment company focused on the energy and chemical sectors. Its stake in the Kirby Corporation aligns with this focus, since Kirby is a leading provider of marine transportation for the energy and petrochemical industries.

Luminus added to its existing Kirby position in a big way. The investment company previously held less than 30,000 shares. Now, that number is north of 116,000, demonstrating a belief the stock is destined for upside after Kirby shares dropped over 30% in the trailing 12 months. The stock hovers around a 52-week low as of Oct. 10.

The share price decline is understandable. Through the first half of 2025, Kirby's sales of $1.6 billion were flat compared to 2024. Harsh winter weather conditions during the first quarter, and an uncertain macroeconomic environment on the trade policy front, cut into demand for the company's services, resulting in lackluster sales.

However, Kirby management expects to end 2025 with a 15% to 25% year-over-year increase in earnings. Its net earnings through two quarters are up around 10%. If it misses this earnings goal, Kirby shares could sink further than it already has this year. So while the share price decline looks like a buy opportunity given Kirby's leadership in the marine transport space, investing in the stock holds some risk.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Quarterly average price: The average price of a security over a specific three-month period, often used to estimate transaction values.

Post-trade position: The total holdings of a security after the most recent buy or sell transaction is completed.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, such as the SEC, disclosing financial or operational information.

Tank barge transportation: The movement of bulk liquid cargo using specialized flat-bottomed vessels on inland or coastal waterways.

Distribution (in industrial context): The sale and delivery of products, parts, or equipment to customers or service providers.

After-market services: Support, maintenance, and parts provided for equipment after its initial sale.

Integrated business model: A strategy where a company controls multiple stages of its supply chain or service process.

National footprint: The presence and operational reach of a company across multiple regions or the entire country.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



