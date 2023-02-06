Investment company Eurazeo names new board, CEO Morgon to leave her role

February 06, 2023 — 01:13 am EST

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - French private equity and investment company Eurazeo EURA.PA on Monday named a new executive board and added that its current chief executive Virginie Morgon would leave her role.

Eurazeo said its new executive board would be composed of two chairmen, namely Christophe Bavière and William Kadouch-Chassaing, while Sophie Flak and Olivier Millet would also be on this board.

"With the appointment of a new, collegial, and focused executive board, comprising Christophe Bavière, William Kadouch-Chassaing, Sophie Flak and Olivier Millet, the board has sought to instill a new dynamic to accelerate the development of Eurazeo's activities and to deploy a high-performance strategy creating value for the benefit of all its stakeholders," said Jean-Charles Decaux, Eurazeo's supervisory board president, in a statement.

