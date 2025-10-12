Investment Company CCM Opened a Position in Oracle. Does This Mean the Stock Is a Buy?

Key Points

CCM Investment Advisers acquired 49,757 Oracle shares with a transaction value estimated at $13.99 million based on quarterly average pricing in Q3 2025.

The Oracle position represents 1.4% of CCM Investment Advisers' 13F reportable assets under management.

The 13F filing shows the post-trade stake is 49,757 shares valued at $13.99 million as of September 30, 2025.

This position accounts for 1.4% of reportable AUM as of September 30, 2025, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Financial management company CCM Investment Advisers reported a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) valued at $13.99 million as of September 30, 2025, according to an SEC filing dated October 10, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 10, 2025, CCM Investment Advisers initiated a new position in Oracle during the most recent quarter. The fund acquired approximately 49,757 shares in Q3, bringing the reported value of the stake to $13.99 million as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

This is a new position, representing 1.4% of CCM Investment Advisers' 13F reportable assets under management after the filing.

CCM's top holdings after the filing are:

NASDAQ:NVDA: $40.55 million (4.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:AVGO: $36.12 million (3.6% of AUM) as of Q3 2025

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $35.72 million (3.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:MSFT: $33.70 million (3.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:AAPL: $32.84 million (3.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 9, 2025, Oracle shares were priced at $296.96.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $59.02 billion Net Income (TTM) $12.44 billion Dividend Yield 0.63% Price (as of market close 2025-10-09) $296.96

Company snapshot

Oracle Corporation is a global leader in enterprise information technology, offering a comprehensive suite of cloud software, database, and infrastructure solutions.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

The company provides enterprise cloud software, database infrastructure, and hardware products, including Oracle Fusion applications, NetSuite, Oracle Database, Java, and engineered systems.

Oracle generates revenue through cloud services and license support, software licenses (cloud and on-premise), hardware, and consulting services. Primary customers include large enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions across diverse industries worldwide.

Foolish take

It's notable CCM Investment Advisers opened a position in Oracle at this time. Oracle has been hot this year with shares up over 75% through Oct. 10, thanks to AI businesses rushing to use its solutions.

If CCM is starting a stake in the cloud giant now, it suggests the investment company believes Oracle stock still has upside ahead. Perhaps a catalyst for the purchase was Oracle's central role as the administrator overseeing the U.S. operations for TikTok. The popular social media site was at risk of being banned from the country, until a deal was approved by the Trump Administration in September.

Another factor in CCM's buy could be Oracle's outstanding performance this year. Oracle's revenue was up 12% year over year in its fiscal first quarter, ended Aug. 31.

Even more impressive was Oracle's remaining performance obligations (RPO), which represents future revenue the company expects to gain from its customer contracts. Fiscal Q1 RPO was up an astounding 359% year over year to $455 billion.

Oracle's strong business growth and key role in keeping TikTok alive in the U.S. are reasons to invest in the company. But with a price-to-earnings ratio approaching 70, the stock is expensive. Wait for the share price to dip before deciding to buy.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management: The portion of a fund's assets required to be disclosed in SEC Form 13F filings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a financial institution or fund.

New position: An investment in a security that a fund or investor has not previously held, as disclosed in filings.

Quarterly average pricing: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, used to estimate transaction values.

Post-trade stake: The number of shares or value of a holding after a transaction is completed.

Filing date: The official date when a regulatory document is submitted to authorities, such as the SEC.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends relative to its share price.

Cloud services and license support: Revenue from providing cloud-based software and ongoing technical support for licensed products.

Engineered systems: Integrated hardware and software solutions designed and optimized to work together for specific business tasks.

Consulting services: Professional advice and support provided to organizations to improve business performance or implement technology solutions.

