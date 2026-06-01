The Investment Case for NIO as Deliveries Keep Surging

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO Inc. NIO appears to be entering a stronger growth phase, with vehicle deliveries accelerating sharply and new models gaining traction. The company delivered 37,705 vehicles in May, up 62.3% year over year and 28% sequentially. The growth was broad-based across NIO's portfolio. May deliveries included 20,013 vehicles from the NIO brand, 12,029 vehicles from ONVO, and 5,663 vehicles from FIREFLY, highlighting the company's ability to target multiple segments of China's highly competitive EV market.

New product launches are adding to the momentum. NIO began deliveries of the ONVO L80 on May 16, with the model receiving strong initial customer feedback and helping drive EV adoption in the large five-seat SUV segment. Deliveries of the highly anticipated ES9 commenced on May 28, strengthening NIO's position in the premium market. The company expects the model to build on the success of ES8, which ranked as the best-selling vehicle priced above RMB 400,000 across all powertrain types for five consecutive months through May.

NIO's delivery performance also stands out against its closest peers. Li Auto LI delivered 33,350 vehicles in May, down both year over year and sequentially, while XPeng XPEV delivered 32,158 vehicles, up modestly from April but lower than the year-ago period. NIO's stronger growth trajectory suggests that its latest product launches and multi-brand strategy are resonating with consumers.

NIO shares have gained roughly 10% year to date, outperforming both Li Auto and XPeng, whose stocks have posted double-digit declines over the same period. With deliveries accelerating, new models ramping up and market share momentum improving, investors may be wondering whether NIO's recent strength can continue.

YTD Price Performance Comparison

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NIO’s Deliveries Fuel Profitability Gains

NIO's improving delivery momentum is not just boosting revenues—it is also helping the company move closer to sustainable profitability. In the first quarter of 2026, NIO incurred a narrower-than-expected loss as higher deliveries and a stronger product mix supported earnings.

NIO Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NIO Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NIO Inc. Quote

A key driver has been the success of the ES8. The recently launched ES9 is expected to build on that momentum. At the same time, NIO's multi-brand strategy is paying off. The company has expanded beyond its luxury roots through ONVO, which targets the mass market, and Firefly, which focuses on the premium compact vehicle segment. With all three brands ramping production, NIO expects second-quarter deliveries of 110,000-115,000 vehicles, representing year-over-year growth of 52.7%-59.6%.

Higher volumes are improving profitability. Vehicle margin climbed to 18.8% in the first quarter from 10.2% a year earlier, driven by a richer mix of higher-margin models. Notably, ES8 accounted for roughly half of the margin improvement and generated vehicle margins above 20%. The company expects vehicle margins to remain between 17% and 18% in the second quarter and throughout 2026, well above the 14.6% reported in 2025.

NIO’s Battery Swap Edge & Tech Investments

One of NIO's biggest differentiators remains its battery swap ecosystem. Unlike most EV manufacturers that rely solely on conventional charging, NIO allows customers to replace depleted batteries with fully charged ones in just a few minutes through its battery swap stations. The company currently operates more than 3,917 battery swap stations and over 28,000 charging and destination charging points. NIO plans to add more than 1,000 new swap stations in 2026 while rolling out its fifth-generation stations beginning in the third quarter.

Beyond infrastructure, NIO continues to invest heavily in vertically integrated technologies, including autonomous driving software, in-house chips and operating systems. Its NX9031 smart driving chip has already surpassed 250,000 cumulative shipments and is expected to be installed in 80-85% of NIO vehicles by the second half of 2026.

NIO also plans to monetize advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) through subscription services, creating a recurring, high-margin revenue stream that could diversify earnings beyond vehicle sales over time.

Debt and Cost Pressures Persist

Despite the improving outlook, investors should not overlook the risks. Rising raw material costs pose a near-term challenge. Higher prices for memory chips, lithium carbonate, NCM battery materials, copper, and aluminum are likely to increase vehicle costs by more than RMB 10,000 per unit starting in the second quarter. If commodity inflation remains elevated, margin expansion could come under pressure.

NIO's balance sheet also warrants attention. The company's long-term debt-to-capital ratio stands at 0.81, significantly higher than the industry average of 0.30. Elevated leverage limits financial flexibility.

Meanwhile, cash reserves declined from RMB 11.3 billion at the end of 2025 to RMB 8.8 billion in March 2026. While NIO is making progress toward profitability, investors will likely continue monitoring its cash position as it expands its battery swap network and invests in new technologies.

What Do Zacks Estimates Say for NIO?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIO’s 2026 and 2027 bottom line implies a 56% and 18% year-over-year improvement, respectively. See how the consensus mark has been revised over the past 60 days.

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Final Thoughts

NIO's investment case is clearly strengthening. Delivery growth is accelerating, margins are improving, and the company's multi-brand strategy is starting to deliver tangible results. Its battery-swap network and growing software capabilities also provide advantages that few EV rivals can match. That said, rising input costs, high debt and a shrinking cash balance remain important risks. While NIO still has work to do before proving it can generate sustainable profits, the business is moving in the right direction. Existing investors have good reason to stay the course and hold the stock.

NIO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and has a VGM Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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