Investment Case for the Nasdaq U.S. Low Volatility Dividend Achievers Index (LVDA)

By: Gaurav Pendse, Index R&D, Global Information Services, Nasdaq

Low Volatility and Dividend Growth as Factors

Low volatility and dividend are some of the most popular factors that receive investments. As of September 14, 2020, there were close to $987 billion allocated to U.S.-listed equity smart-beta ETFs.1 Of that, there was over $187 billion allocated to Dividend/Yield strategies and over $73 billion allocated to Low Volatility strategies.1 As the chart below shows, Dividend/Yield based ETFs were the third most popular factor behind Growth and Value, and Low Volatility was the fifth most popular factor based on assets under management (AUM) tracking all U.S.-listed ETFs underlying those strategies.

U.S.-Listed Equity Smart-Beta ETF AUM Breakdown - 2020 YTD

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence. Data as of 9/14/2020.

Even though the proportion of AUM in dividend strategies has decreased over time, as shown in the chart below, dividend strategies have grown from about $42 billion in AUM in 2011 to about $187 billion in AUM in 2020.1 The decrease in proportion of AUM is largely attributable to new strategies emerging in the marketplace, such as low volatility. The proportion of AUM in low volatility strategies has grown from less than 1% in 2011 to close to 7.5% in 2020, or from about $940 million in AUM in 2011 to about $73 billion in 2020.1

% of Total U.S.-Listed Equity Smart-Beta ETF AUM

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence. Data as of 9/14/2020.

From a fund flows perspective, the chart below highlights that, except for the volatile market in 2020 where flows decreased in the ETFs underlying dividend and low volatility strategies, both of these strategies were seeing positive flows for the previous nine years.

U.S.-Listed Equity Smart-Beta ETF Fund Flows ($mil)

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence. Data as of 9/14/2020.

The Nasdaq U.S. Low Volatility Dividend Achievers Index (LVDA) is a unique index that combines the benefits of low volatility and dividend growth. It aims to select U.S. securities that have grown their dividends for at least 10 consecutive years and that reside in sectors that exhibit relative low volatility. The following analysis will first explain the importance of low volatility and dividend growth from an investment perspective, and then it will demonstrate the advantages of LVDA over established benchmarks.

