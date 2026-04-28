Investment Advisor Trims Position in U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Reduced IBTG position by 852,028 shares; estimated transaction value $19.51 million based on quarterly average price

Stake value fell by $19.47 million at quarter-end, reflecting both sales and price movement

Trade represented a 1.2% change in 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 601,818 shares valued at $13.79 million

Move occurred amid a broader fund downsizing, with IBTG now representing 0.85% of 13F AUM, outside the top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF ›

On April 28, 2026, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing the sale of 852,028 shares of the iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF(NASDAQ:IBTG), an estimated $19.51 million trade based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated April 28, 2026, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced its holdings in the iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) by 852,028 shares. The estimated value of the shares sold was $19.51 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price over the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position declined by $19.47 million, reflecting both trading and market price effects.

What else to know

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC was a net seller of IBTG, leaving a stake equal to 0.85% of its 13F reportable assets under management after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: SPY: $71,402,590 (4.38% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $64,731,660 (3.97% of AUM)

NASDAQ: NVDA: $54,320,047 (3.33% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SPTL: $40,833,578 (2.51% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $39,904,180 (2.45% of AUM)

As of April 27, 2026, IBTG shares were priced at $22.91, up 3.95% over the past year.

The ETF carried an annualized dividend yield of 3.99% and was 0.33% below its 52-week high as of April 28, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.300 Billion Price (as of market close 2026-04-27) $22.91 Dividend Yield 3.99% 1-Year Total Return 3.95%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy: Seeks to track the performance of a portfolio of U.S. Treasury bonds, all maturing in December 2026, providing investors with a defined maturity profile and predictable income stream.

Underlying holdings: Composed exclusively of investment-grade U.S. Treasury securities with 2026 maturities, offering high credit quality and low default risk.

Expense ratio and structure: Operates as a passively managed ETF, providing cost-efficient exposure to a targeted segment of the U.S. Treasury market.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF offers institutional and individual investors a transparent, liquid vehicle for accessing U.S. Treasury bonds with a fixed maturity date. By holding a diversified basket of Treasury securities maturing in 2026, the fund delivers predictable cash flows and minimizes reinvestment risk.

This ETF is designed for investors seeking capital preservation, income, and interest rate risk management within a defined investment horizon. Its structure and strategy provide a competitive edge through precise maturity targeting and high portfolio credit quality.

What this transaction means for investors

Stratos Wealth Advisors, an Ohio-based investment advisor, recently sold approximately $19.5 million worth of the iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are a few key takeaways for average investors.

First, this fund (IBTG) is a treasury bond ETF. It holds only two types of assets: U.S. government treasury bonds and cash. As such, this ETF is extraordinarily risk-averse. Only in the rarest of circumstances — a U.S. government debt default — would this fund incur any credit risk (the risk of the borrower not repaying the principal of its loan). Therefore, the only real risk an investor in IBTG faces is interest rate risk—the risk that interest rates will change, undermining the appeal of the bonds held by the fund.

In the case of IBTG, the fund holds treasury bonds maturing in December 2026. Overall, the fund boasts a dividend yield of around 4.0% and charges an expense ratio of 0.07%.

In summary, this fund should appeal to income-oriented investors seeking low-risk yield at an affordable fee for about six months.

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Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.