Investment Advisor Trims Position in Financial Stock, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Reduced QCR Holdings stake by 95,767 shares; estimated transaction value of $8.34 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value decreased by $6.54 million, reflecting both trading and price movements

Transaction represented 0.18% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC's $4.72 billion 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade holding: 666,301 shares valued at $56.94 million, or 1.21% of AUM

QCR Holdings remains outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Qcr ›

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 95,767 shares in the first quarter, an estimated $8.34 million trade based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Kennedy Capital Management LLC sold 95,767 shares of QCR Holdings during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $8.34 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. As a result, the fund’s quarter-end position value in QCR Holdings declined by $6.54 million, reflecting both share sales and stock price changes.

What else to know

The fund decreased its QCR Holdings exposure to 1.2058% of 13F AUM after the sale.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: VMI: $57,439,706 (1.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: QCRH: $56,935,420 (1.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MRCY: $42,962,145 (0.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: CHEF: $40,285,579 (0.9% of AUM)

NYSE: GMED: $39,658,759 (0.8% of AUM)

As of May 12, 2026, QCR Holdings shares were priced at $89.30, up 29.12% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 2.48 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $612.64 million Net income (TTM) $134.78 million Dividend yield 0.44% Price (as of market close May 12, 2026) $89.30

Company snapshot

Offers commercial and consumer banking, trust, and asset management services, with revenue primarily generated from interest income, fees, and asset management.

Operates a multi-bank holding model, earning income through lending, deposit services, leasing, and investment management.

Serves small and mid-sized businesses, corporations, government agencies, and individual consumers in regional Midwest markets.

QCR Holdings is a regional financial services provider focused on commercial and consumer banking, asset management, and trust services. The company leverages a diversified product suite and a multi-bank structure to serve clients in key Midwest markets. Its strategy centers on relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions, positioning it competitively among regional banks.

What this transaction means for investors

Kennedy Capital Management, a Missouri-based investment advisory firm, recently disclosed the sale of approximately 95,000 shares of QCR Holdings (QCHR), valued at approximately $8.3 million, during the first quarter (the three months ended March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, QCRH has delivered solid returns over the last few years. The stock has advanced by 132% over the last three years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.3%. That’s better than the S&P 500, which has generated a total return of 82%, with a CAGR of 22.1% over the same period.

In addition, QCRH recently reported strong first-quarter results. Quarterly diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.99, up 31% on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, the company raised its dividend by 66.7% to $0.10 per share.

To sum up, QCRH stock continues to perform well, both in terms of price appreciation and its core fundamentals. Savvy investors may want to take a closer look at this financial stock.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Globus Medical and Valmont Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.