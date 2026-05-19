Investment Advisor Trims Position in Automotive Supplier, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold 656,574 shares of Dauch Corporation; estimated transaction value is $4.57 million based on first-quarter average prices.

The quarter-end value of the Dauch Corporation position decreased by $4.93 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price movement.

This trade represented a 0.68% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

After the trade, the fund holds 1,500,000 shares valued at $8.89 million.

Dauch Corporation now accounts for 1.33% of the fund’s AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Dauch ›

On May 15, 2026, Lonestar Capital Management LLC disclosed selling 656,574 shares of Dauch Corporation (NYSE:DCH), an estimated $4.57 million trade based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 15, 2026, Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold 656,574 shares of Dauch Corporation during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is approximately $4.57 million based on the quarterly average share price. The quarter-end value of the fund’s Dauch Corporation position fell by $4.93 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price movements.

What else to know

The fund’s Dauch Corporation stake now represents 1.33% of reported AUM, following a sell that reduced its weight to 2.2% from 2.8% in the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: ET: $17.37 million (9.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GTX: $14.54 million (7.8% of AUM)

NYSE: CE: $13.15 million (7.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: DHC: $10.62 million (5.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: TLN: $9.58 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Dauch Corporation shares were priced at $6.87, up 45.6% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 18.25 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.80 billion Net income (TTM) ($126.50 million) Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $6.87 One-year price change 45.6%

Company snapshot

Designs and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles, including axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, and safety-critical components.

Operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments, generating revenue from supplying advanced vehicle systems and components to automotive manufacturers globally.

Serves major automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and commercial vehicle producers across North America, Asia, Europe, and South America.

Dauch Corporation supplies driveline and metal-forming technologies that support both traditional and electric vehicle platforms. With a global footprint and a diverse customer base, it leverages engineering expertise to deliver critical components for light, commercial, and industrial vehicles.

What this transaction means for investors

Lonestar Capital Management, a San Francisco investment advisory firm and hedge fund, recently disclosed the sale of 656,000 shares of Dauch stock, valued at approximately $4.6 million during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, let’s clear up some confusion about this stock. Dauch was previously known as American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings. Its previous ticker symbol was “AXL”. The company changed its corporate name and ticker symbol in February 2026 due to its acquisition of the Dowlais Group.

At any rate, the company’s stock has bounced around for several years without generating a positive return. Over the last three years, shares have declined by around 16%, resulting in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.8%. That’s significantly less than the S&P 500, which has generated a total return of about 83% over the same period, with a CAGR of 22.3%.

On a valuation basis, Dauch stock could appear compelling to some investors. Shares trade with a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.12x. This is below the 10-year average for the stock of 0.19x.

In summary, Dauch stock has underperformed relative to the S&P 500 over the last three years. Yet its valuation could prove tempting to investors seeking deep value.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Garrett Motion. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.