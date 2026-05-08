Investment Advisor Takes New Position in Professional Services Stock, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

GatePass Capital, LLC acquired 98,163 shares of CBIZ; estimated transaction value is $3.46 million based on average quarterly price.

The quarter-end position value increased by $2.64 million, reflecting both the share purchase and changes in CBIZ's stock price.

The trade represented a 1.62% shift in GatePass Capital, LLC's 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 98,163 shares valued at $2.64 million, accounting for 1.23% of fund AUM.

This new position places CBIZ outside the fund’s top five holdings after the trade.

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On May 6, 2026, GatePass Capital, LLC disclosed a new position in CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ), acquiring 98,163 shares in an estimated $3.46 million trade based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 6, 2026, GatePass Capital, LLC initiated a new position in CBIZ, purchasing 98,163 shares. The estimated transaction value was approximately $3.46 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the position was $2.64 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price movement.

What else to know

This was a new position for GatePass Capital, LLC, representing 1.23% of its reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing:

CINF: $15.30 million (7.4% of AUM)

SHV: $7.86 million (3.8% of AUM)

SPY: $7.59 million (3.7% of AUM)

MINT: $7.38 million (3.6% of AUM)

STEW: $7.36 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of May 5, 2026, CBIZ shares were priced at $31.30, down 56.5% over the past year, and underperforming the S&P 500 by 85.0 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.77 billion Net income (TTM) $154.28 million Price (as of market close May 5, 2026) $31.30 One-year price change (56.5%)

Company snapshot

Offers accounting, tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk consulting, employee benefits, payroll, insurance, and IT consulting services across three primary business segments.

Generates revenue through a diversified service model, providing recurring and project-based solutions to businesses and individuals in financial, insurance, and advisory domains.

Serves small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and Canada.

CBIZ is a leading provider of professional services, leveraging a multi-segment platform to deliver financial, insurance, and advisory solutions. Its scale and breadth of offerings allow it to address a wide range of client needs, supporting organizations through complex regulatory and operational environments. CBIZ's diversified client base and recurring revenue streams provide resilience and growth opportunities within the specialty business services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

GatePass Capital, an Ohio-based investment advisor, recently disclosed the purchase of $2.6 million worth of CBIZ stock (CBZ) during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

To begin, CBIZ stock has struggled recently. Shares have declined in value by around 55% over the past year. The company delivered a disappointing first-quarter earnings report. Revenue came in below consensus analyst expectations, and management lowered guidance, citing demand uncertainty.

All that said, some investors may be intrigued by the stock’s newfound affordability. Shares now trade at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of around 0.7x. That’s far below the stock’s 10-year average P/S ratio of 1.5x, and it’s close to the 10-year low of 0.6x, recorded earlier this year.

In summary, CBIZ stock has come under pressure due to disappointing results and lowered guidance. However, value-minded investors may want to give the stock a closer look due to its low valuation.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.