Investment Advisor Sheds Approximately $3 Million of SaaS Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 43,215 shares of Workiva; estimated trade size of $3.01 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value fell by $3.83 million, reflecting the combined effect of share sales and price changes

Change represents 1.97% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade stake: 3,972 shares valued at $236,850

The position now accounts for 0.15% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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ORSER Capital Management, LLC disclosed a sale of 43,215 shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in its April 16, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $3.01 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 16, 2026, ORSER Capital Management, LLC reduced its holding in Workiva by 43,215 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value is $3.01 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The fund ended the period with 3,972 shares, and the position's quarter-end value decreased by $3.83 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

What else to know

Following the sale, Workiva represents 0.15% of ORSER Capital Management's 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: VGSH: $16.85 million (11.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: NVDA: $13.90 million (9.1% of AUM)

NYSE: CRS: $9.67 million (6.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: IQLT: $9.23 million (6.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $8.56 million (5.6% of AUM)

As of April 15, 2026, Workiva shares were priced at $56.47, down 18.7% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 47.45 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-15) $56.47 Market Capitalization $3.21 billion Revenue (TTM) $884.57 million Net Income (TTM) $-26.17 million

Company Snapshot

Offers a cloud-based platform for compliance, regulatory reporting, data integration, and workflow management, serving as the core product suite.

Serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions across global markets.

Operates a SaaS (software-as-a-service) business model, supporting recurring revenue streams and integration with enterprise systems.

Workiva Inc. provides secure, collaborative cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide, with its platform offering integration with enterprise systems and services supporting complex reporting and compliance needs.

What this transaction means for investors

Orser Capital Management, a Texas-based investment advisor, recently disclosed the sale of approximately 43,000 shares of Workiva during the first quarter of 2026 (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

Workiva is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock. Shares have struggled recently. Year to date, the stock has declined by 33%, as the software sector has struggled.

Yet, for investors, this recent decline could offer an opportunity. Workiva’s price-to-sales (P/S) ratio has declined to multiple-year lows. The stock’s P/S ratio now stands at 3.7x, within a whisper of its three-year low of 3.4x. Indeed, Workiva is now significantly below its three-year average P/S ratio of 6.8x.

For investors seeking exposure to the software sector, Workiva might be worth consideration, given its recent pullback and its multi-year lows in valuation.

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Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Nvidia, and Workiva. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.