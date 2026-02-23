Investment Advisor Sells Over $3 Million of GPIQ, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 58,822 shares of GPIQ; estimated transaction value ~$3.11 million based on average closing prices for the quarter

Position value declined by $2.43 million quarter-over-quarter, reflecting the combined impact of trading activity and share price movement

The transaction represented a 0.56% change relative to the fund’s $558.05 million 13F reportable assets

Wick Capital Partners, LLC now holds 8,912 shares of GPIQ, valued at $5.98 million as of December 31, 2025

GPIQ accounts for 1.07% of the fund’s AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings

On February 19, 2026, Wick Capital Partners, LLC disclosed a sale of 58,822 shares of Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ), an estimated $3.11 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 19, 2026, Wick Capital Partners, LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF by 58,822 shares. The estimated transaction value was approximately $3.11 million, based on average unadjusted closing prices for the fourth quarter of 2025. The fund’s quarter-end GPIQ position value fell by $2.43 million, a figure that reflects both trading volume and changes in GPIQ’s market price.

What Else to Know

After the sale, GPIQ represents 1.07% of Wick Capital Partners, LLC’s 13F reportable assets.

Top five holdings as of December 31, 2025:

NYSEMKT:ITOT: $130.53 million (23.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VTI: $44.52 million (8.0% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVVB: $33.94 million (6.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVV: $26.26 million (4.7% of AUM)

BATS: GBXA: $21.75 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of February 19, 2026, GPIQ shares were priced at $51.56, up 12.8% over the prior year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 1.14 percentage points.

The ETF offered a 10.09% annualized dividend yield as of February 20, 2026, and was 5.62% below its 52-week high.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $2.99 billion Dividend yield 10.09% Price (as of market close 2/19/26) $51.56 1-year total return 12.82% Expense Ratio 0.29%

ETF Snapshot

Underlying holdings primarily consist of equity securities from the Nasdaq-100, with portfolio composition designed to mirror the index’s style, capitalization, and sector weights.

Fund structure is non-diversified.

The ETF seeks to deliver enhanced income by combining index exposure with a systematic options overlay.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is structured to deliver enhanced income by combining exposure to leading Nasdaq-100 equities with a systematic options overlay. The fund’s approach seeks to balance capital appreciation potential with consistent premium income, appealing to investors seeking both growth and yield within a single vehicle. Its disciplined portfolio construction and focus on index replication provide transparency and alignment with one of the market’s most recognized benchmarks.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Wick Capital, a Pennsylvania-based investment advisor, recently sold about 58,000 shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (GPIQ). Here’s what investors need to know.

First off, GPIQ is a Nasdaq-tracking exchange-traded fund (ETF). It seeks to deliver significant income to investors through a special mechanism — the covered call strategy. In brief, the fund owns a basket of Nasdaq-100 stocks. It then sells many call options against its holdings. These sales result in a steady stream of premium payment inflows — which the fund then passes on to investors in the form in fat dividend payments. That’s how the fund managers manage to generate a dividend yield of 10.1% from a basket of stocks that currently yields only about 0.7%.

Of course, there is a trade-off to this strategy. In order to generate that big yield, the fund managers sold call options against their stock holdings. Those call options lose value the more the underlying stocks increase in value. In a worst case scenario, those losses accelerate if the value of the underlying stocks soar over a short period of time. In other words, investors in this ETF surrender their upside in exchange for steady dividend income. An investor in this fund is hoping for a slow, measured rise in the price of the Nasdaq-100, which allows the value of the call options to decay away slowly, meaning the fund profits from the sale without giving up too much upside.

In short, it’s worthwhile for income-seeking investors to consider GPIQ. Despite the big trade-off inherent to it, the fund does deliver significant income flows for investors who need to generate cash from their investments. Moreover, the fund’s expense ratio is competitive at 0.29%.

