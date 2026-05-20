Investment Advisor Sells CHEF Shares Worth $8.9 Million, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 138,450 shares, with estimated trade size of $8.86 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value declined by $10.58 million, reflecting both trading activity and valuation changes

Transaction represented 0.19% of 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 677,638 shares, valued at $40.29 million

Position now accounts for 0.85% of fund AUM, which keeps it within the fund's top five holdings.

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Kennedy Capital Management reported the sale of 138,450 shares of The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in its May 13, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $8.86 million based on the quarterly average price.

Specializing in premium food products, The Chefs' Warehouse serves top restaurants and hospitality clients across North America.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Kennedy Capital Management reduced its position in The Chefs' Warehouse by 138,450 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of shares sold was approximately $8.86 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The fund’s quarter-end stake stood at 677,638 shares, with the position’s value reflecting a $10.58 million decrease from the prior quarter, which includes both share sales and price movements.

What else to know

Kennedy Capital Management’s position in The Chefs' Warehouse now represents 0.85% of its 13F reportable assets, following the sale.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: VMI: $57,439,706 (1.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: QCRH: $56,935,420 (1.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MRCY: $42,962,145 (0.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: CHEF: $40,285,579 (0.9% of AUM)

NYSE: GMED: $39,658,759 (0.8% of AUM)

As of May 12, 2026, The Chefs' Warehouse shares were priced at $80.00, up 29.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 2.83 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.26 billion Net income (TTM) $79.44 million Market capitalization $3.28 billion Price (as of market close 2026-05-12) $80.00

Company snapshot

Offers a portfolio of approximately 50,000 specialty and center-of-the-plate food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, truffles, caviar, seafood, and custom-cut meats.

Operates as a specialty food distributor, generating revenue through the sale and distribution of premium food products to foodservice operators and select retail channels across the United States and Canada.

Serves independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, hotels, country clubs, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. is a leading specialty food distributor focused on high-quality, premium products for the foodservice industry in North America. The company leverages a broad product portfolio and deep supplier relationships to address the unique needs of menu-driven businesses. Its scale, product diversity, and focus on service excellence provide a competitive advantage in serving demanding culinary professionals and establishments.

What this transaction means for investors

Kennedy Capital Management, a Missouri-based investment advisory firm, recently disclosed the sale of about 138,000 shares of The Chef’s Warehouse stock, valued at approximately $8.9 million during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, Chef’s Warehouse stock has delivered impressive returns over the past few years. Shares have advanced by 135%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9%. The S&P 500, by comparison, has generated a total return of 82% over that same period, with a CAGR of 22.1%.

Indeed, Chef’s Warehouse has averaged 15% revenue growth since 2023. Trailing 12-month revenue over this period has increased from $3.1 billion to almost $4.3 billion.

Turning to valuation, Chef’s Warehouse stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 42x. That’s actually below the stock’s five-year average PE ratio of 49x. However, it is still above the overall market average P/E ratio of about 32x.

In summary, growth-oriented investors may want to consider Chef’s Warehouse stock.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Globus Medical and Valmont Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.