Investment Advisor Sells $6.6 Million Worth of Medical Solutions Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Avory & Company, LLC sold 156,571 shares of Omnicell; estimated trade value was $6.55 million based on quarterly average pricing

The quarter-end value of the Omnicell position fell by $8.01 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement

The transaction represented 8.48% of the fund’s reportable assets under management

After the sale, Avory & Company, LLC held 77,137 shares of Omnicell, valued at $2.57 million

Omnicell now accounts for 3.33% of the fund’s reportable assets under management, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Omnicell ›

On April 29, 2026, Avory & Company, LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 156,571 shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL), an estimated $6.55 million transaction based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated April 29, 2026, Avory & Company, LLC reduced its position in Omnicell by 156,571 shares, an estimated $6.55 million transaction based on the average first-quarter 2026 closing price. The quarter-end value of the Omnicell stake declined by $8.01 million, a figure that reflects both the reduction in shares and Omnicell’s price movement over the period. The fund’s post-sale holding in Omnicell was 77,137 shares, valued at $2.57 million.

What else to know

Following the sale, Omnicell represents 3.33% of Avory & Company, LLC’s reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: VOO: $17.22 million (22.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ZM: $8.59 million (11.1% of AUM)

NYSE: XYZ: $7.41 million (9.6% of AUM)

BATS: AVRY: $7.29 million (9.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: Z: $4.27 million (5.5% of AUM)

As of April 28, 2026, Omnicell shares were priced at $45.51, up 47.6% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 18.45 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.19 billion Net income (TTM) $2.052 million Market capitalization $2.07 billion Price (as of market close April 28, 2026) $45.51

Company snapshot

Omnicell provides medication management solutions, including automated dispensing systems, pharmacy automation, and adherence packaging for healthcare systems and pharmacies

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale and servicing of automation equipment, software solutions, and related consumables that optimize medication distribution and inventory management

Its primary customers are hospitals, health systems, institutional pharmacies, and retail pharmacies seeking to improve medication safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance

Omnicell operates at scale in the healthcare technology sector, serving over 3,600 employees and generating more than $1.20 billion in annual revenue. The company's strategy centers on delivering integrated automation and software solutions that streamline medication management across care settings. Omnicell's competitive edge lies in its comprehensive product suite and focus on workflow automation, which enables healthcare providers to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency.

What this transaction means for investors

Avory & Company, a Florida-based investment advisor, recently disclosed the sale of approximately $6.6 million worth of Omnicell stock during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, Omnicell stock has struggled over the last few years. Since 2021, shares have declined by 68%, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -20.8%. That’s well below the return produced by the S&P 500 over the same period — a 83% total return and a CAGR of 12.8%.

At any rate, Omnicell recently reported strong first-quarter earnings, led by $310 million in revenue (up 15% year-over-year). Net income was $11 million, up from a net loss of -$7 million one year ago.

In summary, Omnicell stock is enjoying a boost from a positive earnings report. However, the stock’s long-term track record of underperformance may give some investors pause.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Zillow Group, and Zoom Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.