Investment Advisor Sells $5.9 Million Worth of REAL, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 466,403 shares, with estimated transaction value of $5.90 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $16.70 million, reflecting both trading and share price movement

Transaction represented a 2.12% reduction in 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 1,391,907 shares valued at $12.64 million

Position now 4.55% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than RealReal ›

On May 15, 2026, Kanen Wealth Management LLC disclosed it sold 466,403 shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL), an estimated $5.90 million trade based on the quarterly average price.

This online marketplace specializes in authenticated, consigned luxury goods for U.S. consumers seeking sustainable shopping options.

What happened

Kanen Wealth Management LLC disclosed in a May 15, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 466,403 shares of The RealReal during the first quarter. The estimated value of these sales was approximately $5.90 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position declined by $16.70 million, reflecting both trading and price movements.

What else to know

After the sales, The RealReal represented 4.55% of Kanen's reportable assets under management

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: COMP: $46.85 million (16.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ALLT: $30.99 million (11.1% of AUM)

NYSE: BNED: $30.23 million (10.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: POWW: $23.50 million (8.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: INSE: $19.12 million (6.9% of AUM)

As of May 15, 2026, shares of The RealReal were priced at $9.06, up 71.9% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 46.71 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-15) $9.06 Market Capitalization $2.62 billion Revenue (TTM) $722.53 million Net Income (TTM) ($65.26 million)

Company snapshot

Offers an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods, including women's, men's, and kids’ clothing, jewelry, watches, home, and art products.

Targets consumers seeking authenticated, pre-owned luxury goods, with a primary customer base in the United States.

Leverages a scalable digital platform and expert authentication to differentiate itself in the luxury resale market.

The RealReal is a leading online marketplace specializing in authenticated, consigned luxury goods. The company focuses on trust and quality to capture the growing demand for sustainable, value-driven luxury shopping.

What this transaction means for investors

Kanen Wealth Management, a Florida-based investment advisory firm, recently disclosed the sale of approximately 466,000 shares of RealReal (REAL) stock, valued at approximately $5.9 million, during the first quarter (the three months ended March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, it’s important to get a grasp on REAL’s performance over the last few years. Shares have advanced 527% over the last three years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 84.4%. That far exceeds the benchmark S&P 500, which has generated a total return of 83% over the same period, with a CAGR of 22.3%.

Yet, while REAL stock has delivered massive returns, they haven’t been without volatility. Indeed, year to date, shares have plummeted by 40%.

Nevertheless, REAL recently delivered an upbeat earnings report that surpassed many analyst expectations. Quarterly revenue increased to $465.6 million, representing 19% year-over-year growth.

In summary, growth-oriented investors may want to take a closer look at REAL stock. While the stock has suffered a nearly 40% pullback so far this year, its recent earnings report suggests the company remains a solid growth story.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.