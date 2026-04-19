Investment Advisor Ocean Park Dumped the VanEck Fallen Angel ETF in a $23.8 Million Exit. What Does This Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Ocean Park Asset Management sold 812,100 shares for an estimated $23.82 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Ocean Park's quarter-end position value decreased by $23.85 million, reflecting its exit from the ETF and price movements.

The transaction equaled 8.1% of reportable 13F assets under management.

Ocean Park's ANGL holdings dropped from a previous 1.1% AUM allocation.

10 stocks we like better than VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF ›

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 14, 2026, Ocean Park Asset Management, LLC sold all 812,100 shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the first quarter.

The estimated transaction value was $23.82 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The quarter-end position value declined by $23.85 million, reflecting both trading and price effects.

What else to know

Ocean Park Asset Management fully liquidated its ANGL stake, which was 1.1% of AUM in the previous quarter. The position now represents zero percent of 13F AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: ITOT: $43.59 million (14.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: LPLA: $21.52 million (7.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: VGIT: $18.53 million (6.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: AVDV: $12.77 million (4.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DFEM: $11.73 million (4.0% of AUM)

As of April 14, 2026, shares of ANGL were priced at $29.34, up 12.4% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 16.7 percentage points.

The fund is undergoing a major liquidation, with reportable AUM dropping by 86% quarter-over-quarter.

ANGL’s annualized dividend yield was 6.3% as of April 15, 2026, and shares were 1.5% below their 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.01 billion Dividend Yield 6.29% Price (as of market close 2026-04-14) $29.34 1-Year Total Return 12.37%

ETF snapshot

The ETF’s investment strategy focuses on replicating the performance of the ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index, targeting U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds originally issued as investment grade but subsequently downgraded to high yield.

The fund's portfolio is composed primarily of below investment grade corporate bonds, providing diversified exposure across sectors and issuers within the fallen angel category.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund, ANGL seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of its benchmark index.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) provides institutional investors with targeted access to the fallen angel segment of the U.S. high-yield bond market. By tracking an index of downgraded former investment grade bonds, the fund seeks to capture potential value from credit rating transitions and market inefficiencies.

ANGL's strategy offers a differentiated approach to high yield exposure, combining disciplined index methodology with the liquidity and transparency of an ETF structure.

What this transaction means for investors

Los Angeles-based investment advisory firm Ocean Park Asset Management’s complete liquidation of its position in the VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an interesting move, but it says less about the ETF than a potential shift in Ocean Park’s strategies.

That’s because ANGL was one of several VanEck ETFs that Ocean Park held in the fourth quarter, but then chose to sell in Q1. Why the investment firm soured on VanEck is not known, but ANGL certainly isn’t a cheap ETF with an expense ratio of 0.25%.

ANGL’s focus is on the “fallen angels” of the corporate bond world, those that have been downgraded to “junk” bond status. As a result, it delivers a beefy dividend yield of over 6%.

However, the ETF is subject to high volatility and risk. Moreover, its potential to deliver strong returns is impacted by the bonds that shift into and out of junk status. So ANGL is best for investors who possess a high risk tolerance.

Should you buy stock in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 19, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in iShares Trust - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.