Investment Advisor Loads Up on Bond ETF, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Acquired 95,634 shares; estimated trade value $4.66 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position value rose by $4.63 million, reflecting valuation changes including price movement

Trade equated to a 2.36% increase in 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade holding: 95,634 shares valued at $4.63 million

New position represents 2.35% of Planning Directions Inc's AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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Planning Directions Inc. opened a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB), acquiring 95,634 shares in the first quarter, an estimated $4.66 million trade based on the quarterly average price, according to its April 15, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Planning Directions Inc initiated a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter of 2026. The fund bought 95,634 shares, with the estimated transaction value at $4.66 million based on the period’s average price. The quarter-end position was valued at $4.63 million, capturing both trading and price effects.

What else to know

This is a new position; as of March 31, 2026, it accounted for 2.35% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:IVE: $22.37 million (11.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SCHD: $14.88 million (7.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VIG: $14.84 million (7.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:UITB: $14.04 million (7.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AAPL: $10.87 million (5.5% of AUM)

As of April 14, 2026, ISTB shares were priced at $48.54.

The ETF carried a 4.19% annualized dividend yield and was priced 1.04% below its 52-week high as of April 15, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4.739 billion Price (as of market close 2026-04-14) $48.54 Dividend yield 4.19% 1-year total return 5.29%

ETF snapshot

Seeks to track the performance of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade and high-yield bonds with maturities between one and five years.

Holds a diversified portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds rated investment grade or high yield, with maturities between one and five years.

Operates as a passively managed ETF tracking the performance of an index of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds with maturities between one and five years.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF offers institutional investors efficient exposure to short-duration U.S. dollar-denominated bonds across both investment-grade and select high-yield issuers. With a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a competitive dividend yield of 4.19%, the fund is designed to balance income generation with lower interest rate sensitivity. Its strategy and broad portfolio composition make it a suitable core holding for fixed income allocations seeking stability and liquidity.

What this transaction means for investors

Planning Directions Inc, a Pennsylvania-based investment advisor, recently disclosed the purchase of approximately 96,000 shares of the iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) during the first quarter of 2026 (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

Firstly, ISTB is a bond ETF. It holds U.S. treasury notes, investment-grade corporate bonds, and high-yield corporate bonds. While more than half of its holdings are U.S. Treasury notes, the fund also holds significant positions in bonds issued by Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs.

This ETF may appeal to investors seeking income from their portfolio. The fund has a forward dividend yield of 4.2%, meaning investors can generate significant income from this ETF. In addition, the fund has a low expense ratio of 0.06%, which will appeal to cost-conscious investors.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Goldman Sachs Group, and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.