Investment Advisor Goes All-In on Big Pharma Stock to the Tune of $1.07 Billion, According to Recent Filing

Increased position by 259,392 shares in Q3 2025; estimated $193.03 million trade based on the average price during Q3 2025

Post-trade holding: 1,477,879 shares valued at $1.07 billion in Q3 2025

Eli Lilly and Company now represents 16.53% of Sapient Capital's AUM in Q3 2025, the fund’s 1st-largest holding

On October 17, 2025, Sapient Capital LLC disclosed a purchase of 259,392 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares, for a total transaction value of $193,028,908.

Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 259,392 shares during Q3 2025, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 17, 2025 (SEC filing). The estimated transaction value was $193.03 million, based on the average closing price for Q3 2025. The fund now holds 1,477,879 shares worth $1.07 billion in Q3 2025.

Buy activity increased the position to 16.53% of Sapient Capital's 13F AUM in Q3 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

LLY: $1.07 billion (16.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

APP: $906.45 million (14.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AAPL: $346.81 million (5.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

MSFT: $313.49 million (4.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

GOOGL: $238.99 million (3.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 17, 2025, shares were priced at $802.83, down 12.46% over the past year; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 25.79 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-17) $802.83 Market Capitalization $722.03 billion Revenue (TTM) $53.26 billion Net Income (TTM) $13.80 billion

Company Snapshot

Eli Lilly and Company is a global pharmaceutical leader with a market capitalization of $722.03 billion as of October 17, 2025 and a diversified portfolio of innovative therapies. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high-impact medicines and expanding its reach through scientific innovation and partnerships. Its scale and established presence in key therapeutic areas provide advantages in the healthcare sector.

The company offers a broad portfolio of pharmaceuticals for diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other therapeutic areas, with leading products such as Trulicity, Humalog, Jardiance, and Taltz. It generates revenue primarily through the discovery, development, and global commercialization of branded prescription medicines, leveraging internal R&D and strategic collaborations. It treats patients with chronic and complex health conditions.

Foolish Take

This recent transaction by Sapient Capital, a private wealth advisor, is a notable institutional purchase. Here's why.

First off, Sapient acquired over 259,000 shares of Eli Lilly, worth around $193 million. That is, of course, a great deal of money. But beyond that, the transaction makes the stock Sapient's largest overall holding, with about $1.07 billion worth of Eli Lilly stock. In other words, Sapient is significantly increasing its already enormous stake Eli Lilly stock. That demonstrates the fund managers have a great deal of conviction that Eli Lilly stock should perform well.

Average investors may want to take note of this, particularly given Eli Lilly's recent underperformance against major market indexes like the S&P 500. For example, Eli Lilly stock has lagged the S&P 500 year-to-date. Indeed, it has generated a total return of around 5% in 2025, while the benchmark index has generated a total return of 14%.

One potential headwind for Eli Lilly may be political pressure from Washington. President Donald Trump recently said that his administration will work to cut the cost of brand-name GLP-1s, like Eli Lilly's Zepbound, to $150 per month -- a significant decrease from the rate Eli Lilly currently offers on their direct-to-consumer site. That could cut into the company's profits which have skyrocketed from $5 billion to nearly $14 billion thanks in part to the introduction of Zepbound in 2023.

In summary, investment advisor Sapient has made a huge bet on Eli Lilly stock, boosting its stake by ~25% and making the stock its top holding. The company's shares have underperformed this year, and pressure from Washington is increasing for the company to lower the price of its star drug, Zepbound, which could stifle its overall profitability. All in all, it's a mixed picture for Eli Lilly with significant uncertainty surrounding at least one of its key products.

