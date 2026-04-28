Investment Advisor Exits $47.5 Million MercadoLibre Position, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 24,608 shares of MercadoLibre; estimated transaction value of $47.47 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value decreased by $49.57 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movement

Sale represents a 10.2% change relative to 13F reportable assets under management

Fund held zero shares of MercadoLibre after the trade, with a post-trade position value of $0

The position was previously 9.4% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter, making this a significant exit

10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre ›

RWC Asset Advisors (U.S.) LLC disclosed a full exit from MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)in its April 27, 2026, SEC filing, selling 24,608 shares for an estimated $47.47 million based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 27, 2026, RWC Asset Advisors (US) LLC sold its entire holding of 24,608 MercadoLibre shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $47.47 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price. The quarter-end position value fell by $49.57 million, reflecting both the trade and changes in share price over the period.

What else to know

RWC Asset Advisors (US) LLC fully liquidated its MercadoLibre position, which previously accounted for 9.4% of AUM in the prior quarter; post-trade, MercadoLibre comprised none of the fund's 13F assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:SQM: $84.94 million (18.3% of AUM)

NYSE:PBR: $82.49 million (17.8% of AUM)

NYSE:VALE: $76.76 million (16.5% of AUM)

NYSE:EMBJ: $54.08 million (11.7% of AUM)

NYSE:GFI: $48.32 million (10.4% of AUM)

As of April 26, 2026, MercadoLibre shares were priced at $1,835.22, down 16.8% over one year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 47.4 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-24) $1,835.22 Market Capitalization $94.30 billion Revenue (TTM) $28.89 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.00 billion

Company Snapshot

Offers a broad suite of products and services, including the Mercado Libre Marketplace, Mercado Pago FinTech platform, Mercado Fondo, Mercado Credito, Mercado Envios logistics, Mercado Libre Classifieds, Mercado Libre Ads, and Mercado Shops.

Operates a dual business model combining e-commerce marketplace transactions and financial technology services, generating revenue from transaction fees, payment processing, lending, logistics, advertising, and value-added services.

Serves businesses, merchants, and consumers across Latin America, targeting both individuals and enterprises seeking online commerce and digital financial solutions.

MercadoLibre, Inc. is a leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, leveraging its integrated marketplace and payment solutions to drive growth at scale. The company’s strategy centers on expanding its ecosystem of online commerce and digital financial services, supported by logistics and advertising offerings. MercadoLibre’s competitive edge lies in its extensive regional reach, diversified revenue streams, and ability to serve both consumers and businesses across multiple verticals.

What this transaction means for investors

RWC Asset Advisors, a Florida-based investment advisor, recently disclosed the full sale of its MercadoLibre holdings during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, after a long, steady climb over several years, MercadoLibre stock has stumbled recently. Overall, shares have advanced 51% over the last three years but are down 16% over the last year and 7% year-to-date. This coincides with a slide in operating margin, which has decreased from 16% in 2023 to around 11% over the last 12 months.

Granted, the slide is understandable: MercadoLibre is investing in its logistics network, prioritizing long-term infrastructure over short-term profits. Nonetheless, the stock has suffered as margins have compressed.

On the other hand, the company’s steady revenue growth — 45% in the most recent quarter — is simply too strong to ignore. Growth-seeking investors may see the recent dip in MercadoLibre stock as a buying opportunity.

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Jake Lerch has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool recommends Embraer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.