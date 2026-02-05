Investment Advisor Doubles Down on QQQI, Adds 59,000 Shares, According to Recent Filing

Key Points

Added 58,594 shares of QQQI; estimated trade size of $3.19 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value increased by $3.08 million, reflecting both trading and price changes

Post-trade holding: 289,499 shares valued at $15.59 million as of December 31, 2025

QQQI represents 4.75% of Madden Securities Corp’s 13F AUM, which makes it the fund's second-largest holding.

On February 4, 2026, Madden Securities Corp disclosed a purchase of 58,594 shares of NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI), with an estimated transaction value of $3.19 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 4, 2026, Madden Securities Corp increased its position in NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (QQQI) by 58,594 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the additional shares was $3.19 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end position value rose by $3.08 million, a figure that includes both new purchases and price movement over the period.

What Else to Know

This was a buy action, raising QQQI’s stake to 4.75% of the fund’s $8.3 billion reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: SPYI: $22.38 million (6.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: QQQI: $15.59 million (4.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: NVDA: $14.96 million (4.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AMZN: $13.53 million (4.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: JEPQ: $12.92 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of February 3, 2026, shares were priced at $53.51, down 4.33% from the 52-week high.

One-year total return: 17.4%; outperformed S&P 500 by 2.00 percentage points over the same period.

Annualized dividend yield reported at 13.93% as of February 4, 2026.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $8.3 billion Dividend Yield (TTM) 13.93% Price (as of market close February 3, 2026) $53.51 1-Year Total Return 17.40%

ETF Snapshot

Actively managed ETF seeking high income by investing in Nasdaq-100 Index stocks and employing a call options overlay strategy.

Portfolio primarily consists of equity securities from the Nasdaq-100 Index, with additional income generated through systematic call option writing on the index.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund with a focus on delivering enhanced yield; expense ratio details are available in regulatory filings.

NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF is designed to provide investors with exposure to leading Nasdaq-100 equities while enhancing income through a disciplined options overlay. The fund combines index equity holdings with covered call strategies to generate attractive cash flow for shareholders. This approach targets investors seeking both participation in growth-oriented technology and large-cap stocks, as well as a substantial income component.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

Madden Securities, a Dallas-based investment advisor, recently disclosed the acquisition of $3.2 million worth of QQQI stock during the fourth quarter (the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025). Here’s what investors need to know.

QQQI is a fund designed to provide investors with enhanced income returns through a covered call strategy. The fund owns shares of Nasdaq 100 companies, then writes covered calls, which generate regular premiums for investors. The upside of this strategy is that it provides very high levels of income, with a dividend yield of nearly 14%. The downside is that the fund achieves this impressive yield by giving up some of the upside of owning high-growth stocks.

All told, the fund has delivered a total return of 41% since its inception. That rate of return is very similar to the S&P 500 (43.5%) and Nasdaq 100 (44%) over the same period. In other words, while this covered call strategy can be the right choice for income-oriented investors that need to produce steady cash flow from their investments, the QQQI isn’t for every investor — even though its eye-popping yield can look enticing.

Jake Lerch has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.