Investment Advisor Doubles Down on Insurance Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Added 89,969 RLI shares; estimated trade size $5.65 million (based on average pricing in the fourth quarter of 2025)

Quarter-end position value increased by $5.51 million, reflecting both share additions and price movement

Post-trade stake: 289,191 shares valued at $18.50 million

The position now comprises 5.72% of Nepsis Inc.’s reportable AUM, making it the fund's 2nd-largest holding

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Nepsis Inc. disclosed a purchase of 89,969 additional RLI (NYSE:RLI) shares in its January 14, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $5.65 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 14, 2026, Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 89,969 shares. The estimated value of this trade was $5.65 million, calculated using the average share price over the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarter-end value of the RLI position increased by $5.51 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

What Else to Know

Nepsis Inc. increased its RLI holding, which represented 5.72% of 13F assets under management at quarter-end.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:UTHR: $21.32 million (6.6% of AUM)

NYSE:RLI: $18.50 million (5.7% of AUM)

NYSE:DVN: $17.12 million (5.3% of AUM)

NYSE:CB: $16.83 million (5.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AMD: $16.64 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of January 13, 2026, shares of RLI were priced at $58.60, down 18.8% over the past year; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 38.10 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-01-13) $58.60 Market Capitalization $5.47 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.83 billion Net Income (TTM) $353.02 million

Company Snapshot

Offers a diversified suite of property and casualty insurance products, including commercial and personal coverage, general liability, professional liability, commercial auto, marine, and surety bonds.

Generates revenue primarily through underwriting insurance policies and managing risk.

Serves commercial and individual clients in the United States and internationally, targeting businesses ranging from small professionals to large enterprises, as well as select personal lines customers.

RLI is a specialty insurer with a national footprint, delivering tailored property and casualty coverage solutions across multiple sectors.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

Nepsis, a Minneapolis-based investment advisory firm, significantly increased its stake in RLI. Here's what it means for average investors.

Crucially, RLI is now Nepsis' 2nd-largest overall holding representing over 5.7% of AUM, valued at more than $18.5 million. In other words, Nepsis is betting heavily on RLI's success.

RLI, which underwrites insurance policies, is a mid cap stock that hasn't performed all that well over the last 12 months. For example, RLI stock has declined by 19% over the last 12 months. That is significantly below the S&P 500, which has rallied by 20% over the same period.

For investors, many questions remain around RLI stock, despite this recent sign of institutional support. RLI primarily operates in the commercial property insurance market, an area with growing competition and shrinking profitability. Moreover, low frequency but high impact events such as wildfires, hurricanes, and earthquakes can result in catastrophic business impacts for insurers like RLI. Finally, recent fluctuations in interest rates adds further uncertainty into RLI's business model, which relies on a fixed-income portfolio to drive profits.

In summary, Nepsis is betting heavily on a turnaround in RLI's stock price. However, in my opinion, there remains significant risk surrounding RLI, its business model, and future expectations of profitability. Retail investors may be wise to consider other options within the insurance sector.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 15, 2026.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and United Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.