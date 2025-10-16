Investment Advisor Bulk Buys Semiconductor Stock, According to Recent Filing

Key Points

Pacer Advisors added 2,304,369 shares of Applied Materials; estimated $418.10 million trade based on the average price during Q3 2025

Post-trade stake: 2,439,598 shares valued at $499.48 million as of September 30, 2025

Applied Materials is now the fund’s 2nd-largest holding, accounting for 1.26% of 13F AUM

Pacer Advisors, Inc. disclosed a significant purchase of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares in its October 15, 2025, Securities and Exchange Commission filing, adding an estimated $418.10 million based on the average price during Q3 2025.

What Happened

Pacer Advisors, Inc. reported a substantial increase in its position in Applied Materials, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated October 15, 2025, for the period ended September 30, 2025. The firm purchased approximately 2.3 million additional shares, bringing its total holdings to nearly 2.44 million shares, with an estimated trade size of $418.10 million, based on the reported transaction value.

What Else to Know

The fund increased its position in Applied Materials, raising the stake to 1.26% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:NVDA: $569.61 million (1.65% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:AMAT: $499.48 million (1.26% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:XOM: $489.87 million (1.42% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:NEM: $483.92 million (1.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:MO: $467.63 million (1.35% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 14, 2025, shares of Applied Materials were priced at $218.19, up 2.0% for the year ending October 14, 2025; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 6.75 percentage points during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $28.61 billion Net Income (TTM) $6.83 billion Dividend Yield 0.76% Price (as of market close 2025-10-14) $218.19

Company Snapshot

Applied Materials provides semiconductor manufacturing equipment, services, and software, with main revenue streams from Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets.

The company generates revenue primarily by selling advanced fabrication equipment and related services to leading semiconductor and display manufacturers worldwide.

Applied Materials, Inc. is a global leader in materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor and display industries, leveraging a broad portfolio of process technologies and services. The company’s scale and expertise enable it to support customers at the forefront of chip and display innovation.

Foolish Take

Pacer Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based investment management company, acquired roughly $418 million worth of Applied Materials stock in the quarter ending on September 30, 2025. Clearly, Pacer is placing a huge bet on Applied Materials stock, and it appears, at least for now, to be paying off.

Shares of Applied Materials have rallied by 33% over the last month, as optimism has returned to the semiconductor sector, highlighted by Nvidia's plan to invest $5 billion into Intel.

What's more, there are signs that the overall demand for semiconductors remains robust, thanks to the ongoing AI revolution. For example, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest fabricator of advanced AI chips, just announced much-stronger-than-expected earnings.

In turn, Applied Materials, which plays a crucial role in the semiconductor ecosystem (it produces much of the advanced fabrication equipment needed to manufacture advanced semiconductors), stands to benefit along with more well-known names like Nvidia, Intel, and TSMC.

To sum up, this large purchase by Pacer Advisors could be a signal that institutional support for Applied Materials remains strong. Moreover, recent developments including Nvidia's investment in Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's excellent earnings report show that the AI revolution continues running at full steam. Accordingly, retail investors may want to consider Applied Materials stock.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required of institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares held in a particular company by an investor or fund.

Institutional Investor: An organization, such as a fund or pension, that invests large sums of money in securities and assets.

Dividend Yield: The annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the current share price.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment: Machines and tools used to produce semiconductor chips and related components.

Fabrication Equipment: Specialized machinery used in the process of manufacturing semiconductor devices.

Process Technologies: Advanced methods and techniques used in manufacturing, especially for producing semiconductors and displays.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Display and Adjacent Markets: Business segments focused on display technology and related industries beyond core semiconductor operations.

Applied Global Services: A business segment providing maintenance, upgrades, and support for equipment sold by Applied Materials.





