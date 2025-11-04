Investment Advisor Builds New Position in Gold Miner ETF

Key Points

Acquired 76,223 shares in an estimated $4.93 million trade

Post-trade holding: 76,223 shares valued at $4.93 million

RING enters the portfolio but does not rank among the fund’s top five positions by value

Gimbal Financial initiated a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING), acquiring 76,223 shares in Q3 2025 in an estimated $4.93 million trade.

What Happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 04, 2025, Gimbal Financial disclosed a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF. The fund acquired 76,223 shares in an estimated $4.93 million transaction.

What Else to Know

This is a new position for Gimbal Financial, accounting for 2.96% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

IVV: $26.48 million (15.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

ICLN: $17.59 million (10.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

RPG: $16.99 million (10.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

XMMO: $16.85 million (10.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

IYC: $16.61 million (10.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of November 3, 2025, RING shares were priced at $61.08, up 88.17% over the past year; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 67.67 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-03) $61.08 Dividend yield 0.77% 1-year total return 88.17%

Company Snapshot

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF provides targeted exposure to the global gold mining industry by tracking an index developed by MSCI. The fund aggregates a diverse set of gold mining equities from both developed and emerging markets, allowing investors to participate in sector-specific performance trends.

Investment strategy: Seeks to track an MSCI-developed index, investing at least 80% of assets in global gold mining companies across developed and emerging markets.

Underlying holdings: Portfolio consists primarily of equity securities issued by companies engaged in gold mining, with a non-diversified structure and a minimum of 30 constituents.

Foolish Take

Gold has been on fire this year, and so have gold miners. The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) has soared by 118% year-to-date, outpacing the S&P 500, which has generated a total return of 18% this year.

As a result, it's no surprise to see a major institutional player loading up on shares of RING. And that's exactly what happened here, when Gimbal Financial, an investment advisory firm based in Indiana, acquired nearly $5 million worth of RING shares.

This transaction is a significant addition for Gimbal, as its RING holdings now represent the firm's 10th largest position. Overall the firm has 55 holdings, totaling more than $155 million as of September 30, 2025.

For average investors, this purchase is a sign that institutions continue to remain bullish on gold, as trade policy remains uncertain and geopolitical risks continue to simmer. Indeed, for many portfolios, gold and other precious metals can acts as a viable counterweight to stocks, due to its safe-haven status.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): A fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of assets that an investment firm or fund manages on behalf of clients.

13F Reportable Assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if above a certain threshold.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

Non-diversified Structure: A fund that invests in fewer securities, increasing exposure to specific sectors or companies.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by a fund or stock, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Total Return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Expense Ratio: The annual fee, as a percentage of assets, charged by a fund to cover operating expenses.

Constituents: The individual stocks or securities that make up an index or fund.

Emerging Markets: Countries with developing economies and financial markets that are growing but not yet fully mature.

Underlying Holdings: The actual securities or assets owned by a fund or ETF.

Sector-specific Performance: Investment results that reflect the trends or returns of a particular industry or sector.



