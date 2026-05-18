Investment Advisor Bets Big on Theme Park Stock, Latest SEC Filing Reveals

Key Points

Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought 848,643 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in a new position; estimated trade size was $14.32 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value increased by $15.06 million, reflecting both the purchase and changes in share price.

The transaction represented a 5.15% increase relative to Kanen’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM).

After the trade, Kanen held 848,643 shares valued at $15.06 million.

The Six Flags stake now represents 5.42% of Kanen’s 13F assets, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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On May 15, 2026, Kanen Wealth Management LLC disclosed a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN), acquiring 848,643 shares in an estimated $14.32 million trade based on the quarterly average price.

Six Flags Entertainment operates amusement and water parks across North America, leveraging branded attractions to reach a broad customer base.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, Kanen Wealth Management LLC initiated a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation by purchasing 848,643 shares. The estimated transaction value was $14.32 million, based on the average first-quarter closing price. The fund’s quarter-end position was valued at $15.06 million, including both trading activity and share price movements.

What else to know

This was a new position for Kanen, with the Six Flags stake now representing 5.42% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top fund holdings after the filing:

NYSE: COMP: $46.85 million (16.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ALLT: $30.99 million (11.1% of AUM)

NYSE: BNED: $30.23 million (10.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: POWW: $23.50 million (8.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: INSE: $19.12 million (6.9% of AUM)

As of May 17, 2026, shares of Six Flags Entertainment were priced at $21.32, down 42.0% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 67.18 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 15, 2026) $21.32 Market capitalization $2.18 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.12 billion Net income (TTM) ($1.60 billion)

Company snapshot

Operates amusement parks, water parks, and resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Business model centers on providing themed entertainment experiences, leveraging intellectual property such as Looney Tunes, DC Comics, and PEANUTS.

Serves a diverse customer base, including families, tourists, and thrill-seekers seeking attractions and events.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a leading operator in the North American leisure industry, managing a network of branded amusement and water parks. Its strategy focuses on attracting a wide demographic through partnerships and a broad portfolio of intellectual property.

What this transaction means for investors

Kanen Wealth Management LLC, a Florida-based investment advisory firm, recently disclosed the purchase of nearly 850,000 shares of Six Flags stock, valued at approximately $14.3 million, during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, Six Flags stock has lagged the broader market for several years. Shares have declined by about 51% over the last three years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -21.3%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has generated a total return of 85% over this same period, with a CAGR of 22.8%.

All that said, Six Flags did recently deliver a better-than-expected earnings report, where revenue increased by around 12% on a year-over-year basis. In addition, Six Flags management is continuing with a restructuring plan designed to improve operations. Still, the company remains unprofitable at the moment. Over the last 12 months, the company has recorded a net loss of about $1.6 billion, although the losses have narrowed slightly in recent quarters.

In summary, investors may be intrigued by Six Flags as a turnaround stock. The company’s growing revenue base suggests it has potential, though its lack of profitability may put it out of reach for some investors.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Six Flags Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.