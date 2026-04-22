Investment Advisor Bets Big on Gold Mining ETF, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Added 72,909 shares of RING; estimated trade size $6.18 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value increased by $5.76 million, reflecting valuation change including price movement

Transaction represented a 1.2% change in 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade holding: 72,909 shares valued at $5.76 million

New stake represents 1.12% of Systelligence, LLC’s 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than iShares - iShares Msci Global Gold Miners ETF ›

Systelligence, LLC initiated a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF(NASDAQ:RING), acquiring 72,909 shares in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $6.18 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to the April 21, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 21, 2026, Systelligence, LLC established a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by purchasing 72,909 shares. The estimated transaction value was $6.18 million, calculated using the average first-quarter closing price. The quarter-end value of the position was $5.76 million, reflecting both the purchase and changes in share price during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for Systelligence, LLC, representing 1.12% of its 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: QQQJ: $21.39 million (4.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: WTV: $21.00 million (4.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VFMO: $20.31 million (4.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: VTWG: $16.95 million (3.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VFMF: $16.74 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of April 20, 2026, RING shares were priced at $85.77, up 100.8% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 68.77 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.290 billion Price (as of market close 2026-04-20) $85.77 Dividend yield 0.76% 1-year price change 100.77%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy: Seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of global equities of companies primarily engaged in gold mining.

Portfolio composition: Holds a diversified basket of global gold mining equities, with portfolio weights reflecting the index methodology and sector allocation.

Expense ratio and structure: Operates as a passively managed ETF, offering investors cost-efficient access to the gold mining sector through a single listed security.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF provides institutional investors with targeted exposure to the global gold mining industry through a rules-based, index-tracking strategy. With a substantial asset base and a diversified portfolio of gold mining equities, the fund enables efficient participation in sector performance trends. Its passive structure and competitive expense profile make it a practical vehicle for those seeking to capture gold miner equity returns within a liquid ETF format.

What this transaction means for investors

Systelligence, a Minnesota-based investment advisor, recently disclosed the purchase of approximately 73,000 shares of the iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) during the first quarter of 2026 (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, RING is a gold ETF. However, the fund takes positions in gold mining stocks, rather than the yellow metal itself. The fund’s largest holdings include Newmont (NYSE:NEM), Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), and Barrick Mining (NYSE:B), among others. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.39%.

In terms of performance, RING has delivered staggering returns over the past few years. Shares have advanced by 221% over the last three years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.6%. That easily surpasses the benchmark S&P 500, which has generated a 78% return over the same period, with a CAGR of 21.1%.

Yet, it is important to note that owning gold miners — or gold itself — still carries some risk. Gold is a non-yielding asset and is often viewed as a safe-haven, meaning it can underperform in periods of stability and robust economic growth. What’s more, gold miners face additional vulnerabilities, including operational risks, labor disruptions, and geopolitical/regulatory risks.

In summary, RING is an ETF worth considering for investors looking to diversify their portfolios. However, investors should remember that gold miners do carry risk and that shares can decrease in value.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.