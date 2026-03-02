Investment Advisor Bets Big on CMPX Stock, Adds 2.5 Million Shares, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Palo Alto Investors LP initiated a new position in Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX), buying 2,532,419 shares during the quarter for a position value of $13,599,090 as of December 31, 2025, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Palo Alto Investors LP disclosed the purchase of 2,532,419 shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $13.60 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The position’s quarter-end value was also $13.60 million, reflecting the combined effects of purchase activity and stock price changes.

This was a new position in CMPX for Palo Alto Investors LP, accounting for 1.89% of its 13F assets under management following the quarter-end

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:INSM: $85.19 million (11.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:FOLD: $74.13 million (10.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:PTCT: $68.66 million (9.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ACAD: $66.35 million (9.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:BMRN: $44.35 million (6.2% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Compass Therapeutics were priced at $6.39, up 101.58% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 77.14 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $6.39 Market Capitalization $891.26 million Net Income (TTM) ($65.81 million) One-Year Price Change 101.58%

Company Snapshot

Develops clinical-stage antibody-based therapeutics, including CTX-009, CTX-471, and CTX-8371, targeting cancer and tumor vascularization.

Operates as a biotechnology company focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through clinical trials, with revenue potential tied to successful product approvals and partnerships.

Targets healthcare providers, pharmaceutical partners, and patients with unmet needs in oncology and immunotherapy markets.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel antibody therapeutics for oncology indications. The company leverages its expertise in bispecific and monoclonal antibody technology to address critical pathways in cancer treatment, aiming to offer differentiated therapies in a competitive biopharmaceutical landscape. With a focused pipeline and strategic emphasis on clinical advancement, Compass Therapeutics seeks to create value through innovation and targeted drug development.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Palo Alto Investors, a California-based independent investment manager, recently bought more than $2.5 million worth of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter (the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025). Here’s what investors should know.

To start, Compass is a biotech stock. The company develops treatments for disease, specifically, it develops antibody therapeutics for cancer.

Due to the nature of its business, Compass, and other biotech stocks, can be difficult to judge from an investment perspective. That’s why I believe biotech ETFs make sense for many retail investors.

By investing in a biotech ETF, investors gain exposure to the dynamic companies reaching for the next breakthrough treatments for a whole range of ailments. Yet, investors are not over-exposed to any one particular company, whose stock price might plummet due to a rejection from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or disappointing results from a clinical trial.

