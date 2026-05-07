Investment Advisor Adds $14.9 Million Worth of Specialty Lender, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Bought 1,241,204 shares; estimated transaction value $14.86 million (based on average first-quarter 2026 share price)

Quarter-end position value was $14.03 million, reflecting the initiation of the new position

Trade represented 7.19% of 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade, the fund held 1,241,204 shares worth $14.03 million

Oaktree Specialty Lending stake accounts for 6.79% of reported AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Oaktree Specialty Lending ›

Panoramic Investment Advisors disclosed on May 6, 2026, a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL), acquiring 1,241,204 shares in an estimated $14.86 million trade based on average first-quarter 2026 pricing.

Oaktree Specialty Lending provides tailored credit and capital solutions to middle-market companies across North America.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 6, 2026, Panoramic Investment Advisors initiated a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by purchasing 1,241,204 shares. The estimated transaction value is $14.86 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price during the first quarter of 2026. At quarter’s end, the position was valued at $14.03 million, reflecting price movement during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 6.79% of 13F reportable assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:JEPI: $22.85 million (11.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:TRIN: $19.09 million (9.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:PFFA: $15.77 million (7.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GAIN: $15.19 million (7.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ARCC: $14.70 million (7.1% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending were priced at $12.51, up 5.7% over the prior year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 25.7 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 6, 2026) $12.51 Market capitalization $1.10 billion Revenue (TTM) $279.31 million Net income (TTM) $49.65 million

Company snapshot

Provides debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies, including first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity

Operates as a business development company, generating income primarily from interest and fee income on its investment portfolio

Targets small and mid-sized businesses in North America, focusing on sectors such as healthcare, business services, manufacturing, and consumer industries

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company focused on providing customized credit and capital solutions to middle-market companies. By leveraging its expertise in structuring a range of debt and equity investments, the company aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns while supporting portfolio company growth.

What this transaction means for investors

Panoramic Investment Advisors, a Colorado-based investment advisory firm, recently disclosed the purchase of approximately 1.2 million shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock, valued at about $14.9 million during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

To begin, Oaktree is a financial stock. Specifically, it is a specialized lender that offers loans to mid-sized businesses in the healthcare, manufacturing, and consumer sectors. The company aims to return significant value to shareholders through its large dividend, which currently yields about 9.8%.

As for performance, Oaktree stock hasn’t excelled in recent years. Since mid 2023, Oaktree shares have delivered a total return of less than 1%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.3%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has delivered a total return of 85% over the same period, with a CAGR of 22.7%.

Oaktree has struggled to deliver a growing revenue base. Trailing 12-month revenue now stands at $279 million, down from a three-year high of $360 million in early 2024.

In summary, Oaktree stock may appeal to income-oriented investors thanks to its large dividend yield. However, the quality of its underlying loan portfolio will remain a question mark for some investors.

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Jake Lerch has positions in Ares Capital and JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ares Capital and ETFis Series Trust I - Virtus InfraCap U.s. Preferred Stock ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.