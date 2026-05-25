Investing in Zoom (ZM)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of Zoom Communications' (ZM) international operations for the quarter ending April 2026? Given the extensive global presence of this video-conferencing company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While delving into ZM's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $1.24 billion, increasing 5.5% year over year. Now, let's delve into ZM's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Closer Look at ZM's Revenue Streams Abroad

EMEA generated $194.92 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 15.7% of the total. This represented a surprise of +1.74% compared to the $191.59 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, EMEA accounted for $196 million (15.7%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $185 million (15.8%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $150.51 million came from APAC during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 12.2%. This represented a surprise of +1.98% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $147.59 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $151 million, or 12.1%, and $142 million, or 12.1%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Zoom, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $1.27 billion, reflecting an increase of 4% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: EMEA is anticipated to contribute 15.7% or $199.18 million, and APAC 12.1% or $153.44 million.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $5.06 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 3.9% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from EMEA and APAC are projected to be 15.9% ($805.19 million), and 12.3% ($620.29 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

Final Thoughts

Zoom's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Currently, Zoom holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Zoom Communications' Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has gained 14.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 4.8% increase. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Zoom is a part, has risen 9.5% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 42.9% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 8.4% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 18.7%

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Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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