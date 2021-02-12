Investing with Thematic ETFs in 2021

(1:10) - What Trends And Themes Performed The Best In 2020?

(6:20) - Are Some Stock Valuations Over Priced?

(13:00) - Should Investors Be Paying Attention To Cyclical Industries?

(19:45) - ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF: ANEW

(27:30) - ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computer and Cybersecurity ETFs: UCYB & SKWU

(34:00) - Will Holiday Shopping Trends Continue Into 2021?

(39:45) - ProShares Pet Care ETF: PAWZ

(44:40) - How Do Thematic ETFs Fit Into An Investor's Portfolio?

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Scott Helfstein, Executive Director at ProShares, about thematic investing.

2020 was the year of thematic ETFs. Due to the pandemic, we all had to adapt to new ways of working, shopping, and entertaining ourselves. Many companies benefitted from these trends and investors poured a lot of money into ETFs focused on themes like cloud computing, e-commerce, disruptive growth, work from home, and video gaming.

Which themes had the best performance in 2020 and will those trends persist? ProShares recommends three thematic trades for 2021: rerating, reopening and reversion.

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF ANEW invests in companies which may benefit from four “transformational change” themes — future of work, genomics & telehealth, digital consumer and food revolution. Apple AAPL and Netflix NFLX are among the top holdings.

The ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN focuses on global e-commerce companies. While the market share of online sales has been rising in the past few years, the trend accelerated last year. The ETF’s top holdings are Amazon AMZN and Alibaba BABA.

The ProShares Pet Care ETF PAWZ is the first and only ETF focused on the booming pet care industry. Chewy CHWY and Freshpet FRPT are its top holdings.

We also discuss how investors should use thematic ETFs in their portfolios. Tune into podcast to learn more. Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight and also make sure to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Chewy Inc. (CHWY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.