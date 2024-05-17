Investing with Purpose: Impact Investing Opportunities for Retirement Portfolios

Many retirees want to leave the world a better place than the one that existed when they arrived. But that sometimes feels impossible with all the negative headlines about environmental or social issues in the world today. It’s no wonder that impact investing has emerged in recent years as a way for people to align their financial goals with their personal values. When you put your money into companies and funds that have a positive impact, you put your money where your ideals are.

So, let’s look at the basics of impact investing, how it came to be, and how you can incorporate it into your retirement plan. Whether you are unfamiliar with this concept or already have some knowledge about it, this guide will equip you with the tools needed to explore it further.

What is Impact Investing?

Impact investing is a strategy that seeks to generate positive, measurable social or environmental impact alongside a financial return. It challenges the long-held view that environmental or social issues should be addressed only by philanthropic donations, and that market investments should focus exclusively on financial returns.

Critical Characteristics of Impact Investing

Three core elements characterize impact investments:

1. Intentionality: Impact investors contribute purposefully to environmental or social solutions through their investment choices.

2. Financial Returns: Making money is obviously a key goal for any venture. Depending on your specific goals, impact investments may range from below-market to market-rate.

3. Measurable Impact: A hallmark of impact investing is the commitment to measure and report the environmental and social performance and progress of the venture.

How is Impact Investing Different than Traditional Approaches?

Traditional investing and impact investing diverge in several key aspects. Impact investing goes beyond the consideration of simple financial gains for investors; it also aims to create positive social or environmental impacts. Those involved in impact investing typically collaborate closely with the companies they support to assist them in achieving their goals of making a difference. In contrast, traditional investors tend to take a hands-off approach, rarely engaging closely with the individuals managing the companies they back.

The Triple Bottom Line

Impact investing embraces a holistic “triple bottom line” approach that elevates social and environmental considerations to be on par with economic returns. This is nothing less than a paradigm shift, honoring the immense potential for businesses and investments to serve as catalysts for positive change, tackling the most pressing global challenges head-on while simultaneously generating competitive financial returns.

Is Impact Investing Growing in Popularity?

More and more people are trying to impact investing, and it’s happening for several reasons. There’s growing awareness about challenges that we’re all facing globally, such as changing investor priorities. Additionally, new opportunities for impact investing are emerging as time progresses.

The Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) has been monitoring the expansion of impact investing since 2010. As, per the findings of their 2023 Impact Investor Survey:

For the first time, the total value of impact investments has exceeded one trillion dollars, reaching $1.164 trillion.

The number of impact investors continues to rise, with a record-breaking 308 participants in the survey from various organizations and locations.

There is a growing emphasis among impact investors on assessing and overseeing impact outcomes with 88% of respondents reporting that they have met or surpassed their impact objectives.

Growing Interest from Institutional Investors

Impact investing is gaining recognition among institutional investors, such as pension funds, foundations, and endowments. Fund managers and others see the value in aligning their investments with their mission and values through this kind of investing. Many institutional investors are now considering social and governance (ESG) factors in their investment decisions and are actively searching for these types of opportunities.

Expanding Opportunities Across Asset Classes

With the increasing sophistication of the impact investing market, more opportunities are appearing across asset classes. You can find opportunities in equities, fixed income, private markets, and real assets across sectors and regions that make a positive impact while also generating profits.

Impact Investing Strategies for Retirement Portfolios

Because of this ongoing growth impact, it’s only natural that retirees get involved. By folding impact investments into their retirement planning, people support their financial goals and contribute to positive environmental and social change.

If you’d like to do this too, try the following approaches:

Diversification: Like any investment strategy, diversification is key to managing risk. Consider allocating a portion of your portfolio to impact investments across asset classes, sectors, and locations. Risk Tolerance: Evaluate your risk tolerance and tailor your impact investing strategies accordingly. Some impact investments may involve more risk than traditional investments, so finding a balance that aligns with your financial objectives and impact goals is crucial. Collaboration with Financial Advisors: Collaborate with an advisor who specializes in impact investing. They can assist you in creating a customized impact investing strategy that matches your retirement objectives, risk tolerance, and values. This will help keep your investment portfolio diversified and aligned with overall goals.

Impact Investing Opportunities Across Asset Classes

By strategically navigating the complex landscape of public equities, fixed-income instruments, and private markets, you can unlock a wide range of options that benefit the world while simultaneously making money.

Public Equities: ESG Screening and Shareholder Engagement

In the domain of public equities, investors can employ (environmental, social, and governance (ESG) screening to select companies meticulously. These investments demonstrate robust environmental, social, and governance performance while eschewing those with negative impacts. Moreover, as shareholders, impact investors can actively engage with companies, advocating for positive change, such as enhancing labor practices or reducing environmental footprints.

Fixed Income: Green Bonds, Social Impact Bonds, and Microfinance

Fixed-income instruments, like green bonds, let you fund projects with positive environmental impact, such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable transportation. Social impact bonds, a more recently created financial instrument, enable investors to back social programs and earn returns based on achieving particular social goals. Additionally, microfinance offers investors a way to support institutions providing small loans and financial services to marginalized communities, promoting inclusivity and economic growth.

Private Markets: Venture Capital, Private Equity, and Real Estate

In the realm of private markets, venture capital and private equity attract impact investors by supporting early-stage and growth-stage companies working on innovative solutions to social and environmental challenges. Real estate also presents an option for impact investing by enabling individuals to back initiatives like affordable housing, sustainable buildings, and projects focused on community revitalization.

How to Measure and Report Impact

The rapid growth of the impact sector has brought about an increasing demand for measuring and reporting the performance of these investments. It is essential to report on impact investing well to ensure its credibility, transparency, and accountability.

Creating consistent frameworks for measuring impact enables investors to evaluate the environmental outcomes of their investments and make well-informed decisions. Frameworks like Impact Reporting and Investment Standards (IRIS+) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) offer guidance on defining, measuring, and reporting impact. These frameworks assist investors in recognizing metrics and standards that are vital for assessing investment impacts across various sectors and asset classes. Some standard metrics may include;

Greenhouse gas emissions reduced

Number of jobs created

Individuals served by social programs

The development of these consistent metrics have made a big difference for investors as they evaluate opportunities.

Third-party verification and certification also play a crucial role in upholding the integrity and credibility of impact measurement and reporting. Organizations such as B Lab and the Global Impact Investing Rating System (GIIRS) evaluate a company or fund’s impact performance, fostering trust and confidence among investors and other stakeholders.

The Potential Impact of Impact Investing in Retirement

As larger numbers of retirees put their money into this sector, positive change across many social and environmental issues becomes more and more possible. When you allocate a portion of your retirement savings to impact investments, you can contribute to the following:

Advancing clean energy and sustainable infrastructure projects

Supporting affordable housing and community development initiatives

Funding innovative healthcare solutions and improving access to quality care

Promoting financial inclusion and empowering underserved communities

Fostering education and workforce development programs

The specific impact will undoubtedly vary depending on your investment type. Still, the powerful effect of impact investments in so many retirement portfolios can drive meaningful progress toward the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These goals address big global problems like poverty, inequality, climate change, and access to essential services.

Furthermore, when actively engaging with impact companies, you leverage your influence as a shareholder to encourage changes in behavior. Your actions encourage sustainable business practices and create better long-term value for investors and society. When you align your investments and tackle these challenges worldwide, you leave behind a legacy while contributing to a sustainable and fairer future.

Getting Started with Impact Investing in Retirement

As mentioned, getting started in this arena can feel daunting. But it’s not that hard if you simply take some practical steps and use the right resources.

To begin with, evaluate your objectives and risk tolerance to determine how much you want to integrate impact ventures into your investment portfolio. Then, familiarize yourself with the industry by utilizing resources such as courses, webinars, and publications from organizations like the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and the Impact Investing Institute.

There are platforms and tools to help you identify investment opportunities with a focus on making a positive impact:

Robo-advisors with impact investing options, such as Betterment and Wealthsimple

Marketplaces specializing in impact investing opportunities like ImpactAssets and OpenInvest

Tools for screening sustainable funds, such as Morningstar Sustainability Rating and MSCI ESG Fund Ratings

Connecting with investors through conferences, online communities, and engagement in impact investing groups can provide valuable support and insights. Keep in mind that impact investing is a journey that requires starting small and continuously refining your approach while learning from others. As you take the right actions and leverage the right resources, you can effectively integrate impact investing into your retirement strategy while making a difference for both society and your financial well-being.

Your Legacy, Your Impact

If you aim to leave a legacy that endures long after you’re gone, consider impact investing. It allows you to play a part in a global movement tackling social and environmental issues while safeguarding your financial security. As the realm of impact investing progresses, the decisions you make hold the potential to mold a future that’s more sustainable, fair, and prosperous for generations to come.

