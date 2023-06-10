Investing Tip: Ideas Are Everywhere

Where do you find investment ideas? In this video, Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss some of the simple ways they've found (and missed) great investments simply by observing what's happening around them.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 31, 2023. The video was published on June 6, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Celsius

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Celsius wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jon Quast has positions in Amazon.com, Crocs, and Lululemon Athletica. Travis Hoium has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway, Lululemon Athletica, Nike, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Crocs and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.