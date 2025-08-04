Investing in Thermo Fisher (TMO)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific's (TMO) international operations during the quarter that concluded in June 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

In our recent assessment of TMO's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $10.86 billion, increasing 3% year over year. Now, let's delve into TMO's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Dive into TMO's International Revenue Trends

Of the total revenue, $2.83 billion came from Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 26.1%. This represented a surprise of +5.3% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $2.69 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $2.62 billion, or 25.3%, and $2.66 billion, or 25.3%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Other regions contributed $383 million in revenue, making up 3.5% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million, this meant a surprise of -2.14%. Looking back, Other regions contributed $337 million, or 3.3%, in the previous quarter, and $379 million, or 3.6%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Asia-Pacific generated $1.92 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 17.7% of the total. This represented a surprise of -2.94% compared to the $1.98 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia-Pacific accounted for $1.89 billion (18.3%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $1.97 billion (18.7%) to the total revenue.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Thermo Fisher to report $10.87 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 2.6% from the year-ago quarter. Europe, Other regions and Asia-Pacific are expected to contribute 25.3% (translating to $2.75 billion), 3.5% ($381.85 million), and 18.5% ($2.01 billion) to the total revenue, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $43.9 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 2.4% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Europe, Other regions and Asia-Pacific are projected to be 25.2% ($11.07 billion), 3.4% ($1.51 billion) and 18.4% ($8.07 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

Final Thoughts

The dependency of Thermo Fisher on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has witnessed an increase of 7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 0.6%. In the same interval, the Zacks Medical sector, to which Thermo Fisher belongs, has registered a decrease of 3.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 14.9%, while the S&P 500 increased by 11.7%. In comparison, the sector experienced a decline of 3.4% during this timeframe.

