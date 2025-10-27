Investing in Texas Instruments (TXN)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of Texas Instruments' (TXN) international operations for the quarter ending September 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this chipmaker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Upon examining TXN's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $4.74 billion, showing rise of 14.2%. We will now explore the breakdown of TXN's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Trends in TXN's Revenue from International Markets

Rest of World generated $74 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 1.6% of the total. This represented a surprise of -9.05% compared to the $81.36 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Rest of World accounted for $83 million (1.9%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $65 million (1.6%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $972 million came from Europe, Middle East and Africa during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 20.5%. This represented a surprise of +0.05% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $971.54 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $891 million, or 20%, and $880 million, or 21.2%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Japan contributed $313 million in revenue, making up 6.6% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $322.62 million, this meant a surprise of -2.98%. Looking back, Japan contributed $295 million, or 6.6%, in the previous quarter, and $313 million, or 7.5%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Rest of Asia accounted for 10.7% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $505 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +1.65%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $496.8 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Rest of Asia contributed $487 million (11%) and $431 million (10.4%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, China contributed $1.02 billion in revenue, making up 21.5% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million, this meant a surprise of +6.27%. Looking back, China contributed $985 million, or 22.1%, in the previous quarter, and $823 million, or 19.8%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Texas Instruments will post revenues of $4.42 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 10.4% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Rest of World, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Japan, Rest of Asia and China to this revenue are 1.8%, 21%, 6.9%, 10.9%, and 21%, translating into $80.13 million, $929.07 million, $302.95 million, $480.17 million, and $929.19 million, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $17.67 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 13% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Rest of World, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Japan, Rest of Asia and China are projected to be 1.8% ($320.49 million), 21.1% ($3.73 billion)6.8% ($1.2 billion)10.8% ($1.9 billion) and 20.9% ($3.7 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on international markets for revenues, Texas Instruments faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Texas Instruments' Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has witnessed a decline of 8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 2.5%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which Texas Instruments belongs, has registered an increase of 3.5%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 6.5%, while the S&P 500 increased by 7.1%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 14% during this timeframe.

