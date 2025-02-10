Investing in Tapestry (TPR)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you looked into how Tapestry (TPR) performed internationally during the quarter ending December 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this maker of high-end shoes and handbags, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While analyzing TPR's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.2 billion, showing rise of 5.3%. We will now explore the breakdown of TPR's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Trends in TPR's Revenue from International Markets

Greater China generated $272.8 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 12.43% of the total. This represented a surprise of +2.4% compared to the $266.4 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Greater China accounted for $234.1 million (15.53%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $264.7 million (12.70%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $154.8 million came from Other International during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 7.05%. This represented a surprise of +12.45% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $137.66 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $121.3 million, or 8.05%, and $113.4 million, or 5.44%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Other Asia accounted for 11.59% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $254.4 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +3.34%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $246.18 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Other Asia contributed $203.9 million (13.53%) and $248.2 million (11.91%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Tapestry, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $1.51 billion, reflecting an increase of 1.8% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Greater China is anticipated to contribute 18.1% or $273.65 million, Other International 7.8% or $117.72 million and Other Asia 15.5% or $233.91 million.

For the full year, a total revenue of $6.75 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 1.2% from the year before. The revenues from Greater China, Other International and Other Asia are expected to make up 15%, 7.7% and 13.4% of this total, corresponding to $1.01 billion, $520.89 million and $902.28 million respectively.

Final Thoughts

Tapestry's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Tapestry currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

A Look at Tapestry's Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 19.7%, against an upturn of 2.1% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, which counts Tapestry among its entities, has appreciated by 7.2%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 40.5% versus the S&P 500's 1.2% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 8.5% over the same period.

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

