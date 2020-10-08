Markets

Investing Takeaways From the Vice Presidential Debate

Contributor
InvestorPlace Staff InvestorPlace
Published

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

That’s it for our live coverage, folks! Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Pence have faced off for the first time, leading to plenty of insights from our editors and analysts. You can read our real-time analysis in its entirety below:

The post Investing Takeaways From the Vice Presidential Debate appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    InvestorPlace

    InvestorPlace is one of America’s largest, longest-standing independent financial research firms. Started over 40 years ago by a business visionary named Tom Phillips, we publish detailed research and recommendations for self-directed investors, financial advisors and money managers.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular